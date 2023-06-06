Bison head coach Jeffery Johnson knew it would be a special day for Allison Kahler after the first two holes Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.

After Day 1 of the Class B girls state golf tournament on Monday, Kahler led the field by two strokes, and kept up the momentum in the final round.

Kahler opened Day 2 of the competition with back-to-back birdies and stayed in the driver’s seat throughout the competition.

She finished with a 7-over 151 to win her first state title in her final high school tournament, but wasn’t sure if her score was enough when she stepped off the green on the 18th hole.

“I knew the whole 18 holes how far she was ahead,” Johnson said. “Then when she stepped off the 18th green, she asked if she won and I told her yes. That was a pretty special moment that I’ll never forget. It’s pretty cool to see her win it.”

Kahler said on the 17th hole she knew it’d take somebody to shoot under par to beat her, and that an even finish would likely get the job done, but she wasn’t focused on other people’s scores in the tournament.

“My whole thing this tournament was to stay calm and focus on my next shot,” she said. “The whole time it was the next try, the next approach and the next putt. That’s all I was focused on. I knew I had a comfortable lead but I was focused on the next shot.”

Tuesday marked the second straight season a Bison golfer claimed the top spot at the Class B girls tournament. Last year, Greta Anderson bested Kahler to win a share of the title at Hart Ranch.

“That doesn't happen at a small school like Bison,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty cool to have that happen as a coach, to have two golfers win it back-to-back.”

Kahler finished as the Class B runner-up in each of the last two state tournaments, and said missing out on top honors in those tournaments made finishing her career on top even sweeter.

“(Winning State) is something I put many, many hours into on the golf course, in the weight room and learning new things about the game,” Kahler said. “I was kind of upset that I didn’t get it done last year, but now I see God’s plan for me. His timing is always better than mine and he knew that this would be more special to me.”

Johsnon said he’s excited to follow Kahler’s career as she ventures to compete on the course for South Dakota Mines this fall.

“It’s going to be exciting to see Allison’s college career,” he said. “Hopefully she’ll ask me for more advice or I’ll at least get to help her and watch her. She’s going to be pretty darn good. I know that.”

The Cardinals finished second in the team race, six strokes behind state champion Chester. They finished the tournament at 71-over with solid performances from Greta Anderson (16-over, sixth place), Mary Carmichael (48-over, tied for 39th place) and Ella Anderson (49-over, 41st place).

It marked the final high school tournament for all four Bison seniors.

“It was more than a special ride,” Johnson said. “Words can’t express how awesome it was. It’s sad that it’s coming to an end, but I'll never forget all the memories, good times, team titles and individual medals that Allison and Greta won. It’s pretty sweet.”

Burke finished fifth as a team at 110-over and was led by Adisyn Indahl, who finished 19-over for eighth place.

Jones County placed ninth as a team at 158-over. Kamri Kittleson led the Coyotes at 24-over for ninth place individually.