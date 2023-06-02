The Bison girls golf team entered last season with a chip on its shoulder and in search of an elusive state title.

The Cardinals reached their ultimate goal last June with a three-stroke victory over Chester Area at Hart Ranch Golf Course. Greta Anderson added icing to the cake and finished as the Class B individual co-champion with Miller’s Jayce Pugh.

After another solid season this spring, Bison now enters Monday’s Class B State Tournament in Watertown as the team to beat.

“We definitely have a target on our backs,” senior Allison Kahler said. “It's good because they know that we won last year, but it's also bad for the same reason. All we can do is do our best and have fun while we do it.”

Bison boasts one of the most experienced foursomes in the state with a quartet of seniors. Anderson and Kahler pace the Cardinals and enter the most important two days of the season with a slew of individual victories.

Kahler claimed her third straight individual Region 6B title as her team also three-peated as region champs on May 22 at Hart Ranch. Anderson finished one stroke off the lead at region. Mary Carmichael and Ella Anderson can hold their own as well.

Greta Anderson said she felt the weight of defending the team’s championship not long after the Cardinals hoisted their trophy last year.

“We have a target on our back now,” she said. “They’re coming and we are the team to beat. People are going to be looking at us and it’s a lot of pressure, but wins are fun when you have pressure. That makes it even better.”

While the pressure on the team is tangible for Greta Anderson, she feels a lot more freedom in terms of the individual competition.

“I just need to go out there, have fun and do the best I can do,” she said. “It’s up to God what happens.”

The seniors left the course after the regional tournament with a lot of emotions as it began to sink in that they’d soon be playing their final rounds together.

Cattail Crossing Golf Course serves as a fitting venue for the unit’s final state tournament, as it was the location of their first tournament back in 2018.

“They get to end it at the same spot that they started,” head coach Jeffery Johnson said. “It's going to be tough and we have to keep improving, but we're in a good spot. We have a really good chance with four tough girls who’ve been improving. Hopefully things will happen so we can repeat as state champs.”

Kahler started to tear up as each of her teammates stepped off the final green at the region tournament, and began to reflect on the ups and downs of her time at Bison.

“It’s sad that it’s coming to an end,” she said. “All I can do is be thankful that I've had so many beautiful rounds with this team. It's like a family, we're so close and all I can do is just be thankful that we've had the time together.”

Greta Anderson echoed the same sentiment as her teammate and friend as she started to process the end of an era.

“It’s been a great adventure,” she said. “I love each one of these girls, and the guys, like brothers and sisters. They are absolutely awesome, and same with Jeffery, he's great.”

Johnson feels a special bond with his team as well, because he’s coached them throughout their high school careers and on the junior golf level as well.

He also became emotional as he reflected on what these senior girls mean to the Bison program.

“I’ve had some of these girls since they were in junior golf when they were little,” he said. “It’s been super special and a fun ride. I wish it didn’t have to end because it’s been pretty awesome. I wish they didn’t have to leave. It’s been that special. It’s a pretty cool ride and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Kahler is ready to hit the links at her final state tournament and has high hopes for her team after a season of steady improvement.

“Obviously the goal is for the team to come out on top,” Kahler said. “It’s going to be close and it’s going to be a dogfight. That can be fun. It’s fun when it’s close because victory tastes better when it’s close. I hope we can taste that victory again.”