Bison senior Allison Kahler shot a 4-over 76 on Day 1 of the Class B girls state golf tournament on Monday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown to lead the field.

Kahler, who tallied three birdies and nine pars, holds a two-stroke lead over Cardinals teammate Greta Anderson, the defending state co-champion, and Chester's Jadyn McDonald, who are tied for second after shooting 78s.

Burke's Adisyn Indahl is eighth with an 82, Jones County's Kamri Kittleson is tied for ninth with an 84 and Gregory's Jessie Jo VanDerWerff is 11th with an 85.

Bison is currently second heading into Tuesday's second and final round, trailing Chester by seven strokes with a combined total of 252. Burke is sixth with 277 and Jones County is 11th with 298.