A rodeo slack is one of the best bargains in the sport. Not only is the early morning event offered free of charge, but it always provides the opportunity to watch scores of timed-event cowboys and cowgirls compete, many of whom are the top performers in professional rodeo.

Designed to allow for vastly larger fields than evening performances can accommodate, the loaded slack field often produces the top times in a rodeo. Monday morning’s timed-event slack at the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fouche did just that, producing lead changes in two events.

In the big man’s event, Tyler Ravenscroft jumped to the top spot on the steer wrestling leaderboard with a 4.2-second head catch and tip. And Blake Ash, an Aurora, Missouri man, vaulted atop the leaderboard in tie-down roping with a 8.3-second run.

Their top-of-the-scoreboard efforts were similar to the runs of Kelsie Dormer and Fonda Melby, who in Sunday’s slack produced event-leading efforts in breakaway roping and barrel racing, respectively.

For Tyler Ravenscroft, a quick bulldogging run has become old hat in the month of June. The Cherry County, Nebraska rancher collected big paychecks with a win in Woodward Oklahoma and second-place efforts in Reno and Prineville, Oregon.

“It has been good. I’ve been able to draw really good calves and been able to do well with what I draw. I have a real good hazer (Tanner Brunner) and my mare has been working good, so it’s been all kind of coming together for me,” Ravenscroft said later in the day from Mandan, North Dakota, where he was up Monday night. “That was my first time to Belle Fourche and I knew I had a good chance, but would have to be fast since the times were good. I knew that I would have to get to the barrier quick to win something.”

In tie-down roping, Ash jumped to the top spot on the leaderboard with an 8.3-second loop and wrap trip.

Monday night’s large crowd was treated to a lead changing bonanza as well, with the leaderboard lighting up most brightly in saddle bronc, South Dakota’s official state sport, as four bronc riders vaulted to the top of the leaderboard.

Ean Price led the Monday night charge with an 87-point ride aboard Powder River’s Baby Sitter. He nearly fouled and, given a free roll out of the chute, the 24-year-old Goodwell, Oklahoma quickly settled into an excellent spurring rhythm through the entire eight seconds.

Three other bronc riders made serious challenges, introducing a little foreign flavor as well. Jake Finlay (Goondiwindi, Australia, 86 points) and Lucas Macza (High River, Alberta, 85 points) moved to second and third, respectively.

And Newell's Lane Schuelke posted an 84.5-point effort to earn a fourth-place slot heading into Tuesday’s Fourth of July final performance.

A team roping tandem from the roping capital of the world, Stephenville, Texas, are the new event leaders as Shay Carroll on the head side and Evan Arnold on the heels side stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds.

There were a couple of near misses in bareback riding and tie-down roping.

Ben Kramer, a bareback rider from Max, North Dakota, gave credence to the old maxim that the third time can, at least sometimes, be a charm. The 21-year-old, Badlands Circuit event leader, matched up with Powder River Rodeo’s All Eyes on Me on a third occasion, chalked up an 82.5-point ride to move into second place on the bareback riding event leaderboard.

And Carsyn Sunvison (McDade, Texas) went 8.8 seconds in tie-down roping to move into second spot behind Ash’s 8.3-second run earlier in the day.

One of the busiest cowboys on Monday night was Rio Nutter, a Rapid City Central graduate and current University of Wyoming rising junior. Just weeks away from competing in the college national finals rodeo, Nutter is competing in both tie-down and team roping in professional rodeo throughout the region, and enjoying every step and loop of the way.

“I’m a rodeo guy who likes it all and loves competing,” Nutter said on Monday, prior to two more roping trips in Belle Fourche, a night after doing the same in Mandan, North Dakota on Sunday. “I used to steer wrestle too in college rodeos. I like competing and it doesn’t matter whether it’s basketball or you name it.

"By competing in a couple of different events when you get to the rodeo, you have a chance to win money every night.”

Unfortunately, there won’t be any money collected in Belle Fourche this year, but, maybe down the road on another rodeo day of competition.

One of the more intriguing aspects of this year’s Black Hills Roundup may be playing out in the bull riding event. Through three performances, there have been no qualified rides setting up a possible winner-take-call scenario on the Fourth of July’s final performance.

And perhaps a dose of Roundup deja vu as well.

In 2013, Abe Dillman, a North Dakota bull rider, had the only qualified ride in the Black Hills Roundup and collected a check for $16,675.

The 2023 Black Hills Roundup concludes Tuesday with a 3 p.m. matinee performance.