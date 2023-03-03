The Black Hills State men's basketball tram started hot against Fort Lewis on Friday in the RMAC Tournament semifinals at Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The No. 3 Yellow Jackets led by 12 points with just over four minutes to play in the first half, but the No. 2 Skyhawks stepped up in the final 20 minutes.

Fort Lewis outscored BHSU by 12 points in the second half to claim an 83-78 victory and bounce the Jackets from the tournament.

"It was very frustrating," BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. "I thought we played a really good game and just did not finish it. But credit to Fort Lewis; they have they have some really talented players that are resilient and make big shots and key moments, and they sure did that tonight."

The Skyhawks (27-3, 20-3 RMAC) shot 85% from the free-throw line on 22 of 26 attempts. Fort Lewis finished 46% from the field on 26 of 57 shooting and connected on 43% of its 3s on 9 of 21 shooting.

"I thought we defended them well enough tonight," Thompson said. "We held them to 45% shooting and did a phenomenal job on their point guard JaQuaylon Mays. We held him to five points with no assists as one of the best point guards in the conference."

Akuel Kot led all scorers with 32 points on 10 of 17 shooting with three 3s, four rebounds and two assists for Fort Lewis. Junior Garbrah chimed in with 22 points, while Dunnell Stafford added 12 points.

"We just didn't quite make enough plays and maybe ran out of gas," Thompson said. "I've got to find ways to manufacture some better looks late in these games to finish them off."

BHSU (25-5, 18-4 RMAC) shot 48% from the field on 30 of 63 shooting but only made 22% of its 3s on 5 of 23 attempts. The Yellow Jackets finished plus-12 in rebound margin, but turned the ball over 11 times.

Joel Scott paced the Jackets with 29 points, while Sindou Cisse and Caelin Hearne added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The loss virtually eliminates BHSU from hosting the South Central Regional in next weekend's NCAA Division II Tournament, but BHSU is still in line to qualify for the field of 64 with an at-large bid.

"I would expect us to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament," Thompson said. "We have a heck of a resume and certainly deserve to be in the national tournament."

Thompson said the focus in preparation for the tournament has less to do with who they play and more to do with who they are.

"Toughness always wins in March," he said. "It's not easy to lose a couple of close games to Fort Lewis...but if we can be tough enough to move on, find the right energy and learn from these games, we'll be just a hair better and have a chance to go on a run in the tournament."

The Division II men's basketball selection show is slated for 9 p.m. MT Sunday and can be streamed online at NCAA.com.