Black Hills State men overcome slow start, get back in win column

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State men set one goal after they dropped their first game of the season on Friday. To respond.

The response Saturday against Westminster (Utah) appeared lackluster in the first half at the Donald E. Young Center. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over seven times and trailed the Griffins by as many as 10 points in the period.

Something clicked in the second half for third-ranked BHSU in the second half, however.

Black Hills State pushed back late in the game to reclaim the lead with under 15 minutes to play.

The Yellow Jackets locked in defensively down the stretch to claim a 66-57 home victory.

“All weekend we weren't in a great rhythm offensively and we weren't defending at the same level we have this year,” BHSU coach Ryan Thompson said. “It certainly cost us, losing one last night and tonight we're right there with Westminster, but thankfully, we did enough to win tonight.”

In the first half, the Yellow Jackets shot 42.9% from the field and made 3 of 11 3-pointers. In the second, they knocked down 45.5% of attempts from the field and made 5 of 11 3s to take control of the game.

On the other end, Westminster struggled in the second half shooting 28% from the field and went 0 for 6 from 3.

“We just had to lock in on the defensive end a little bit,” senior Joel Scott said. “This entire weekend we were slow, a little soft and not talking like we should. We just had to lock in for a little bit, get a few stops at time and then go and execute on offense.”

Scott led all scorers with 21 points on 7 of 15 shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds. Matthew Ragsdale added 14 points and knocked down a pair of 3s.

Black Hills State also received a boost from sophomore Caelin Hearne as Sindou Cisse nursed a nagging knee injury. Hearne totaled a career high 11 points and made 3 of 3 attempts from 3.

“He's been so steady throughout the year,” Thompson said of his young guard. “He's been really efficient offensively, he's one of our better perimeter defenders and gives us great strength and size for a guard.”

Hearne thought the Yellow Jackets played a little better Saturday in terms of their communication and aggression defensively.

He found open looks in the second half as the Scott drew inside pressure from the Griffins.

“I was just letting the ball fire me,” he said. “We have a lot of playmakers on our team, so I was just letting them do what they do.”

Success on the boards allowed BHSU to get in a groove in the second half. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded their opponent 38-30 and nabbed five offensive rebounds.

Donaval Avila led the way for Westminster with 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Trey Farrer also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Black Hills State returns to action next Friday at New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Thompson said the loss to Colorado Mesa has the opportunity to serve as a positive learning experience for his team moving forward.

“We know we need to improve,” Thompson said. “This wasn't our best weekend and we’ve got to do some soul searching as a team, figure some things out and be a better team next weekend.”

Yellow Jackets women remain unbeaten at home

The Black Hills State women shot 38.5 from 3 and relied on a heavy dose of Danica Kocer Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center.

Kocer racked up 17 points and knocked down three 3s to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 58-54 victory over Westminster.

It marked the seventh straight home victory for Black Hills State (12-3, 7-2 RMAC0, and its first win over the Griffins (9-8, 7-4 RMAC) since March 2021.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and never trailed in the contest.

Niki Van Wyk and Haylee Weathersby also finished in double figures with 11 and 13 points, respecitvely.

BHSU returns to action next Friday against New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, New Mexico.