Black Hills State announced its 2023 football schedule on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets' upcoming season includes five home games including the 138th installment of the Black Hills Brawl.

BHSU opens the season against a Division I FCS opponent in St. Thomas. The Jackets kickoff the season against the Tommies, who finished last season ranked 20th in FCS, on Sept. 2 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

BHSU wraps up its non-conference slate against Southwest Baptist from the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Sept. 9 in Bolivar, Missouri.

The Yellow Jackets open their home slate and RMAC play on Sept. 16 when they host Chadron State at Lyle Hare Stadium.

BHSU hosts South Dakota Mines on Sept. 30 for the latest edition of the Black Hills Brawl. It also hosts last year's RMAC champion and Division II runner-up Colorado Mines on Oct. 21.

The Jackets also host New Mexico Highlands on Oct. 7, Colorado Mines on Oct. 21 and Adams State on Nov. 4. Other road games include Colorado Mesa on Sept. 23, Western Colorado on Oct. 14, Fort Lewis on Oct. 28 and CSU-Pueblo on Nov. 11.

2023 BHSU Football Schedule

Sept. 2 — BHSU at St. Thomas^

Sept. 9 — BHSU at Southwest Baptist

Sept. 16 — Chadron State at BHSU*

Sept. 23 — BHSU at Colorado Mesa*

Sept. 30 — South Dakota Mines at BHSU*

Oct. 7 — New Mexico Highlands at BHSU*

Oct. 14 — BHSU at Western Colorado*

Oct. 21 — Colorado Mines at BHSU*

Oct. 28 — BHSU at Fort Lewis*

Nov. 4 — Adams State at BHSU*

Nov. 11 — BHSU at CSU-Pueblo*

*RMAC matchup

^Division I Opponent