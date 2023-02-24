Winning championships is nothing new for Burk and Jace Blasius.

The brothers were members of Wall’s Class 9AA state championship team last fall, and the duo repeated as Class B state wrestling champions Friday at Summit Arena.

“Our family has a history of being wrestlers,” Burk Blasius said. “My uncles and grandpas were all wrestlers and they were pretty talented. Carrying on that tradition and being a pretty good wrestler myself feels good.”

In the winter, the Blasius's suit up for Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall, a.k.a. the Badlands Brawlers.

Burk Blasius (29-1) claimed his third state title with a 3-1 decision victory over Custer’s Parker Noem at 170 pounds. Later in the evening, Jace Blasius joined the party as he defeated Groton Area’s Christian Ehresmann at 138 pounds to win his second straight championship in his sophomore season for the Brawlers.

“That's pretty sweet, and it was really cool to see,” Badlands head coach Luke Weber said. “I’m very proud of them and we knew they could do it. Jace always makes it interesting. We were pretty confident in Burk, but he had a tough match against Noem.”

The Brawlers ended the second day of competition third in the Class B standings with 126 points.

Badlands was bested by second-place Winner Area (126.5 points) and reigning champion Canton (163.5 points).

Jack Kruger and Riley Orel won individual titles for the Warriors at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively. Kruger (36-2) bested Canton’s Josh Merkle via pin at five minutes, 37 seconds.

Orel (58-2) claimed his elusive championship with a 2-1 decision victory in three overtimes. The senior welled up with emotion when the final whistle sounded and the official raised his hand.

“We've had a lot of people from Winner win State,” Orel said. “I just wanted to be part of that list. It means a lot to me because I have three uncles that won State, and I've always looked up to them. I wanted to be just like them.”

Custer’s Tray Weiss entered last season’s state tournament as the top seed in his weight class, but fell short in the finals. The 113-pound Wildcat avenged last year’s performance as he downed Tri-Valley’s Cole Hendrixson in a 9-1 decision to capture his first individual championship.

“It’s amazing,” Weiss said. “When I was a kid I’d sit in the living room watching college wrestling and tell my parents, ‘That will be me one day.’ This feels awesome. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Weiss said this year’s championship meant even more in light of last year’s finish.

“Usually going into a finals match I’m a nervous wreck,” the sophomore said. “I didn’t have a nerve all day. I was locked in and ready to go.”

Owen Hansen won his third straight state championship for Burke/Gregory and capped a perfect season at 132 pounds.

Hansen (46-0) defeated Webster Area’s Haeden Jorgenson by pin at 53 seconds in his final high school match.

“Coming into the season I just wanted to have fun and enjoy my last year,” Hansen said. “I knew that I was the best and I knew I'd get the job done. But ultimately I just wanted to cherish the moments with my teammates, which I wouldn't trade the world for.”

Team Standings

1. Canton, 163.5 points

2. Winner Area, 126.5 points

3. Philip Area, 126 points

4. Custer, 119 points

5. McCook Central/Montrose, 112.5 points