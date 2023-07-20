Rapid City Post 22 utilized a four-run second and solid production from the bottom of the order to start the Class A State Regionals on the right foot Thursday evening at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Eight-hole hitter Zeke Farlee and nine-hole hitter Dominic McKnight both nabbed RBI singles and scored in the second, to give the Hardhats a 4-0 lead they held for the rest of the game.

Post 22 went on to secure a 6-1 home victory and take a 1-0 series lead over Pierre, leaving them one win away from a state tournament berth.

"When you have your eight and nine-hole hitters contributing it's going to be a good night," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "It was a fun win all around."

With the victory, the Hardhats return to action at 11 a.m. Friday against the Eights for Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Torve said that Farlee had a good night and pointed out that McKnight contributed as well.

Farlee went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. In the fourth, the leftfielder laid down a bunt, stole third and scored on an overthrow.

McKnight went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Hayden Leighty earned the win in 6 2/3 innings as a starter. He allowed only one run on five hits while striking out three and walking four.

Leighty felt like he didn’t have his best stuff and shared that he was more confident when his defense was making plays for him.

"I feel like I could zone in more and not be afraid about giving up hits because my defense was behind me," he said.

Coach Torve on the other hand said that Leighty did exactly what the team wanted.

"He's had like four or five of these kinds of starts in a row," Torve said. "He went out there and he was aggressive and confident. He threw strikes and set the tone. We just fed off his energy."

Post 22 benefitted from a 4-0 lead after the second and added another run in the bottom of the fourth to go up 5-0.

In the fifth, Post 8 was able to bring in a run and cut its deficit to four.

The Hardhats answered back in the sixth when Mcknight was hit by a pitch and advanced all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt. A ground out by Aiden Roberts allowed Mcknight to advance home once more, making it 6-1.

Regional winners advance to the state tournament July 25-29 in Yankton.

"Regardless of who we play, we need to compete and focus and finish," Torve said. "We're gonna have to bring our A game again if we're gonna come out on top.”