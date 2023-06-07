Box Elder Post 315 and Spearfish Post 164 split a competitive twin bill on Wednesday night at McKeague Field.

Post 315 started strong with a 6-5 walk off victory over its neighbors from the northern hills in the first contest to claim their first win over an in-state foe.

Spearfish claimed the upper hand in the second matchup with an 11-6 victory to snap a three-game skid.

“We played two very different ball games,” Post 315 head coach Matt Beasley said. “All in all, it was a good balanced effort between the two games with a win in Game 1 and a tough loss in Game 2. The boys fought all the way to the end and I’m proud of them.”

Post 164 head coach Parker Louks liked the way his team responded after an emotional loss.

“In the first game, we seemed a little tense and didn’t have a lot of energy,” Louks said. “But we were able to bounce back, relax and bring the energy.”

Post 164 (4-14) returns to action on Friday with a doubleheader against Dakota Valley and Vermillion Post 1 in Vermillion.

Post 315 (2-4) benefits from a few days off before squaring off again with Spearfish in a twin bill next Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Game 1: Post 315 6, Post 164 5

Post 315 called for Jacob Mellum to lay down a safety squeeze with two outs Wednesday and it didn’t work out, but the centerfielder found another way to pull through for his team.

After missing a bunt attempt on the first pitch of his at bat, Mellum laced a game-winning single down the right field line to score Tegan Smith and secure a 6-5 home victory at McKeague Field.

“I poked at it and missed,” Mellum said after the game. “But I knew if he gave me another one down the middle I was going to turn on it and rip it. I just kept to what I know about hitting the ball and I did.”

The victory gave the second-year Post 315 club its first ever win over an in-state legion opponent.

Beasley said it felt good for the squad to get over the hump, especially after dropping some competitive games at the Allen Tellinghuisen Tournament in Spearfish this past weekend.

“It’s definitely nice to get that first state win,” Beasley said. “We played good baseball at the tournament but were only able to squeeze out one win. To come out against a local rival like Spearfish, that plays good ball, is really big for the boys.”

Mellum went 1 for 3 in the contest with a pair of RBIs and Braden Blenner finished the game 1 for 1 with two RBIs, to lead the way for Post 315.

Blenner also picked up the win on the bump in one inning of relief in the seventh. He allowed one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

Tucker Olson suffered the loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Travis Deuel led the way for Spearfish at the plate, as he went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Spearfish struck first with a run in the top of the first when Braden Ericks scored on a hard hit ground ball by Ty Sieber to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Post 164 doubled its lead in the second on a one-run double by Carter Lyon that scored Deuel and made it 2-0.

Post 315 evened the score with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Mellum plated Tegan Smith on a sacrifice fly for the first run and Dawson Buckley evened the score when he came home on a wild pitch.

The home team moved in front for the first time in the third, when Buckley reached on an error and Will Waddell scored on the same play to make it 3-2.

Spearfish struck back in the fifth when it plated two runs with two outs to move in front 4-3.

In the sixth Post 315 took a 5-4 lead on a two run single by Blenner that plated Kyle Schlueter and Luke Hanzlik.

Spearfish tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh on a one-run single by Deuel that allowed Olson to score.

Post 315 responded in the home half of the seventh with Mellum’s walk-off single.

Game 2: Post 164 11, Post 315 6

Spearfish started strong in Game 2 to take a 3-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings and fended off pushes by Post 320 to bounce back.

Post 315 pushed back to tie the game at three in the bottom of the third and pulled within a run after five, but Post 164 added four more runs in the sixth to pull away for good.

Spearfish racked up 11 runs on 11 hits and overcame eight errors to fend off six runs on five hits for Post 315.

“This is a team that most of the time we should beat,” Louks said. “So we came out and put some runs on the board. We’re kind of scraping by with our arms because we have a few kids that are hurt. We have a lot of young kids, but we were able to bear down and get a win.”

Ty Sieber led the way at the plate for Post 164. He went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Sieber said the key to the team’s success in the second matchup came from a shift in mindset.

“We were just kind of putting too much unneeded pressure on ourselves (in Game 1),” he said. “I think we just relaxed and went back to what we knew and played a good game.”

Braden Ericks earned the win in 2 2/3 innings as the starter on the mound. He allowed three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.