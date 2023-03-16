Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Dakota Valley 80, Hot Springs 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, St. Thomas More 50
Hamlin 72, Sioux Valley 64
Sioux Falls Christian 83, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Class AA State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Mitchell 60, Pierre T F Riggs High School 51
Sioux Falls Jefferson 53, Harrisburg 41
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Washington 51
Class B State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Aberdeen Christian 57, Ethan 47
DeSmet 51, Viborg-Hurley 47
Lower Brule 67, Castlewood 55
White River 72, Faith 56