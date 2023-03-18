Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA State Tournament
Championship
Yankton 65, Mitchell 61
Consolation Championship
Pierre T F Riggs High School 68, Harrisburg 67, 2OT
Seventh-Place Game
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Sioux Falls Washington 56
Third-Place Game
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Class A State Tournament
Championship
People are also reading…
Dakota Valley 54, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Consolation Championship
Sioux Valley 34, St. Thomas More 33
Seventh-Place Game
Hot Springs 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
Third-Place Game
Hamlin 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Class B State Tournament
Championship
DeSmet 62, Lower Brule 48
Consolation Championship
Castlewood 46, Viborg-Hurley 41
Seventh-Place Game
Faith 75, Ethan 56
Third-Place Game
Aberdeen Christian 70, White River 65, OT