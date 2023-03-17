Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A State Tournament
Consolation Semifinals
Sioux Valley 65, Hot Springs 52
St. Thomas More 64, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57
Semifinals
Dakota Valley 77, Hamlin 63
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Class AA State Tournament
Consolation Semifinals
Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Washington 55
Pierre T F Riggs High School 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
People are also reading…
Semifinals
Yankton 69, Sioux Falls Jefferson 66 (OT)
Mitchell 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59
Class B State Tournament
Consolation Semifinals
Castlewood 59, Faith 49
Viborg-Hurley 56, Ethan 42
Semifinals
DeSmet 46, Aberdeen Christian 31
Lower Brule 57, White River 49