The Class A and Class B boys basketball state tournaments get underway Thursday, March 16 and run through Saturday, March 18. All times are in Mountain.

Class A

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-0) vs. No. 8 Hot Springs (19-4);11 a.m.

No. 4 Sioux Valley (21-2) vs. No. 5 Hamlin (19-3);12:45 p.m.

No. 2 St. Thomas More (20-2) vs. No. 7 Elk Point-Jefferson (17-5);5 p.m.

No. 3 SF Christian (19-4) vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (18-5);6:45 p.m.

Class B

Barnett Center, Aberdeen

No. 1 Lower Brule (20-3) vs. No. 8 Castlewood (18-5);11 a.m.

No. 4 Faith (22-1) vs. No. 5 White River (19-4);12:45 p.m.

No. 2 Aberdeen Christian (21-2) vs. No. 7 Ethan (20-3);5 p.m.

No. 3 De Smet (20-3) vs. No. 6 Viborg-Hurley (20-3);6:45 p.m.