March Madness has smiled upon the Hot Springs boys basketball team this year.

In stunning fashion, the Bison took out one-loss Rapid City Christian in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament on March 3, exactly one week after losing to the Comets by 19 points in their regular-season finale, then carried that momentum into the Class A SoDak 16 four days later when they upset No. 4 Winner, also a one-loss squad.

The back-to-back shockers sent Hot Springs to its first Class A State Tournament since 2019, but it'll need its biggest upset yet on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The Bison (19-4) will enter the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as the No. 8 seed, taking on No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-0) at 11 a.m. MT. The Panthers are the defending state champions, riding a 50-game winning streak and have the top-ranked offense in the class at 77.2 points per game.

Hot Springs, which is ranked 15th in Class A based on seed points, has the 25th-ranked offense (58.3 points per game) and seventh-ranked defense (45.1 points allowed per game). Dakota Valley's defense is 31st (53.5 points allowed per game).

St. Thomas More (20-2) enters as the No. 2 seed with a pair of losses on the season, falling to Winner and Sioux Valley. Since then, it's rattled off six straight victories and will face No. 7 Elk Point-Jefferson (17-5) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. MT Thursday.

The Cavaliers, who have not won a state title since 2012, have a stout defense on their side as they've allowed the second fewest points per game this season at 40, coupling that with the 26th best offense at 58.2 points per game. The Huskies are 10th in offense (62.9 points per game) and 42nd in defense 56.2 points allowed per game).

Class B

Lower Brule (20-3) will serve as this year's No. 1 seed in the Class B State Tournament, but a championship is anything but a given for the Sioux.

They'll take on Castlewood (18-5) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. MT on Thursday in Aberdeen, but if they get through the Warriors they could face Joe Sayler and White River (19-4) in the semifinals in a rematch of last year's epic triple-overtime thriller, or very strong Aberdeen Christian (21-2) or De Smet (20-3) teams in the final.

Lower Brule leads Class B with 75.9 points per game on offense and is 29th with 51.3 points allowed per game.

The No. 4 vs. No. 5 game in the tournament is an all-West River matchup, as Faith (22-1) takes on White River at 12:45 p.m. MT. The Longhorns have just one loss on their ledger, falling by three to state-bound Hot Springs in the West River Tournament championship at Barnett Arena. Since then they've collected 13 straight wins.

White River and Faith enter the contest with the third and fourth-ranked offenses in the class, respectively. The Tigers are scoring 73.4 points per game, while the Longhorns are earning 70.4.

Faith has a slight upperhand defensively, averaging 45.9 points allowed per game, while White River has surrendered 51.7 points per game.