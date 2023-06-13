Rapid City Post 22 benefitted from stellar pitching performances but couldn’t find life at the plate on Wednesday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Hardhats pitchers Jadon Moreno, Lee Neugebauer and Palmer Jacobs allowed six hits in Game 1, but Brandon Valley responded on the mound to take a 4-3 win.

Later in the day, Post 22's Hayden Leighty allowed one hit in seven innings, but Brandon Valley nabbed a 1-0 victory in eight to complete the sweep.

“That’s who we are right now,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We’re not going to beat teams playing like we are, it’s as simple as that…We don’t deserve to win these games with the way we're not putting together at bats or good sound defense. But we’ve got the pitching.”

Post 22 (22-14) returns to action this weekend with a trip to North Dakota to face Fargo Post 400 and West Fargo in a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“What needs to change is us having the will and fortitude to refuse to lose,” Torve said. “We don’t have that yet, but I think we are going to get it at some point.”

Game 1: Brandon Valley 4, Post 22 3

The Hardhats started strong in the opening contest but fizzled out down the stretch.

Post 22 jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Brandon Valley plated two in the fifth and one in the top of the seventh to steal a one-run victory.

The Hardhats tallied four hits in the first inning but managed one in the final six.

“That’s the story of the last two weeks,” Torve said. “We had two innings where we competed at the plate and five where we absolutely didn’t. That’s the story of the game and we had a hand in every run that they scored in the first game.”

Tayton Mitchell earned the victory for Post 131 in two innings of work. He held Post 22 without a hit in the sixth and seventh with one walk and one strikeout.

Neugebauer pitched 2 2/3 innings and suffered the loss. The right hander allowed one run (unearned) on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Alex Dietrich went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Hardhats at the dish.

Brandon Valley tied the game with a pair of runs in the fifth on a single, a walk and an error.

Post 131 scored the go-ahead run on a Daniel Buteyn single to center that scored Aiden Zerr to make it 4-3 in the top of the seventh.

Mitchell retired the heart of the Hardhats order in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the road win.

Game 2: Brandon Valley 1, Post 22 0 (8 innings)

Leighty looked sensational on the hill in a pitchers’ duel in the second matchup.

The tall right-hander had his best stuff in seven shutout innings as the Hardhats’ starter. He allowed one hit with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Post 131 finished with three hits, but two of them came in the top of the eighth when it scored the game’s only run. Ty Peyton gave his team enough to win with a two-out single that plated Sam Sejnoha.

“(Hayden) did his job,” Torve said. “The last two weeks I’ve been saying it too often, we wasted a great pitching performance. Leighty was a dude out there. He did everything we asked of him and again we just didn’t swing the bats and it cost us the game.”

The Hardhats finished the game with four hits and committed one error, while Brandon Valley tallied three hits in a clean defensive game.

Harrison Good went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Post 22.

The Hardhats return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday in a twin bill against Fargo Post 400 in Fargo.