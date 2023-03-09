The Black Hills State men’s basketball team’s road to another Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana runs through this weekend’s South Central Regional in Canyon, Texas.

The No. 6 seeded Yellow Jackets open the NCAA Division II Tournament against No. 3 Colorado School of Mines at 11 a.m. Friday at West Texas A&M University.

The South Central Region features the cream of the crop in the RMAC and Lone Star Conference.

BHSU (25-5, 18-4 RMAC) enters the round of 64 with the lowest seed from its conference, due in large part to a tumultuous ending to an impressive 2022-23 season.

In order to survive and advance, the Yellow Jackets need to best the Orediggers for a third time this season and potentially beat Fort Lewis for the first time in four tries.

Here is a brief glance at the seven teams BHSU could potentially face in region play this weekend.

No. 1 West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M (25-6, 20-2 Lone Star) clinched the top seed in the region despite being ranked behind Fort Lewis, which won out, last week.

Nevertheless, the Buffs boast a strong resume with an 11-game winning streak and a No. 13 ranking in the latest NABC D2 Coaches Poll.

West Texas A&M won its sixth straight Lone Star Conference Tournament championship this past week. The Buffs average 83.6 points per game and are led by Julius Brown who averages 16.7 points per game and is shooting 42.4% from 3 on the season.

No. 2 Fort Lewis

Fort Lewis (28-3, 19-3 RMAC) finished the season with a No. 7 national ranking in the NABC Coaches Poll after claiming RMAC co-champion and earning the outright conference tournament championship this past week.

The Skyhawks have won 19 of their last 20 games, including three over the Yellow Jackets (88-78 on Feb. 13, 76-68 on Feb. 17, 83-78 on March 3). BHSU led by double digits in the first half of the last two games but struggled to hold on down the stretch against a powerful Fort Lewis offense.

One of the nation’s most prolific players, Akuel Kot, leads the Skyhawks in a host of categories. Kot averages 24.4 points per game, is shooting 51% from the field and 38.7% from 3.

No. 3 Colorado School of Mines

BHSU played Colorado Mines (26-5, 18-4 RMAC) twice in the regular season.

The Yellow Jackets downed the Orediggers 85-77 in overtime on Dec. 10 in Golden, Colorado and 85-66 on Feb. 3 in Spearfish. BHSU has won its last three matchups against CSM dating back to last season.

Brendan Sullivan and Adam Thistlewood lead the way for Mines and both garnered First Team All-RMAC honors this season. The Orediggers won six of their last seven games, their last loss came to Fort Lewis in the RMAC title game.

No. 4 Angelo State

Angelo State (25-6, 19-3 Lone Star) put together a solid season and was at its best in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

The Rams bested Texas A&M Kingsville in the semis and gave West Texas A&M a run for its money in the title game in a 64-63 loss. They’ve won 7 of their last 8 games.

No. 5 Colorado Mesa

Colorado Mesa (25-5, 19-3 RMAC) boasts regular-season wins over three teams in the South Central Regional (BHSU, Colorado Mines and Texas A&M Kingsville) and has shown flashes of what it takes to make a run in March.

The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 11 games with their only loss coming to Colorado Mines in the RMAC Tournament Semifinals last Friday.

No. 7 Lubbock Christian

Lubbock Christian (19-11, 14-8 Lone Star) had an up-and-down season but found its way into the field of 64.

The Chaparrals face an uphill battle against the Skyhawks but hope to answer their opponents’ offense with a stingy defense. LCU enters the tournament allowing 67.3 points per game and forcing 11.7 turnovers per game.

No. 8 Texas A&M-Kingsville

Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-11, 14-8 Lone Star) went 0-5 this season against teams in the South Central Regional this season with losses to Colorado Mesa, Angelo State (2), West Texas A&M and Lubbock Christian.

The Javelinas squared off with the Buffs once this season and hung tight in a 71-65 home loss.