Caleb Hollenbeck drops 30 as 3-point shooting powers STM boys to win over Custer

Dave Hollenbeck said Caleb Hollenbeck was locked in from the opening tipoff Thursday night.

The senior forward made quick work of Custer in Black Hills Conference boys basketball action, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers and pouring in 13 points in the first quarter as St. Thomas More raced ahead of its Region 8A foe.

Caleb Hollenbeck finished the night with a game-high 30 points and collected six 3s in total as the Cavaliers knocked off the Wildcats 70-42 on their home floor.

“He’s put a lot of time in, and when he gets some lift on his shot he’s usually a pretty good shooter,” said Dave Hollenbeck, STM’s head coach. “Tonight he had good lift and I thought he was dialed in from the start.”

Caleb Hollenbeck poured in half his squad’s 3-pointers as the Cavaliers (9-0) had the hot hand from deep, racking up a dozen made shots from beyond the arc. All nine of Will Green’s points came from distance.

“It’s good to get back on track, good to gain some confidence back,” Caleb Hollenbeck said. “It just gets us better for down the road when we go East River.”

Lee Neugebauer also provided a spark off the bench for STM, picking up 10 points and pulling down eight rebounds under the boards.

“We really need that interior scoring, and Lee can bring that to us,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “I still think he can do a lot better, but we’ve got to get him in better condition and get his feet a little quicker. I think he can do some good things for us.”

Kyle Virtue and Kincade Lehman led the Wildcats (4-5) with 13 points apiece, while Rhett Lowe chipped in nine.

Seven of Caleb Hollenbeck’s first-quarter scoring total came on a 10-0 run — the other three coming on a deep shot from Peyton Young — as the Cavs roared ahead 23-4 through the first eight minutes, capped off by a missed shot in the waning seconds that Neugebauer grabbed through traffic and sank while falling to the hardwood and the buzzer sounding.

Green’s second 3 of the night pushed their lead to 20 at 28-8 just over a minute into the second quarter, followed by the fourth 3 from Caleb Hollenbeck. Lowe buried one of only two 3s for the Wildcats in the closing minute of the first half to make it a 21-point game, 37-16, at the break.

Caleb Hollenbeck drained two more 3s in the third quarter and pushed his total to 30 with 10 in the period, capping off his performance with a turnaround jumper off an inbounds pass. Green knocked down his third 3 of the game in the same frame as St. Thomas More built its largest lead of the game, entering the fourth up 58-29.

“We have to shoot the ball well. If we’re not getting some good looks on the block, then we’re going to have to make some perimeter shots,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “We need to be able to go inside and out.”

Lowe tallied five straight points on a floater and a 3 as Custer opened the fourth quarter of an already-decision game on a 10-2 run, highlighted by back-to-back buckets through fouls by Lehman and Jackson Drew.

Neugebauer spent much of the second half, including the fourth quarter, on the floor and earned eight points, hitting a couple layups inside the paint. Sophomore Declan Duffy also came off the bench in the closing minutes and dropped in a pair of 3s.

“It’s good to see that because down the road we’ll need to see them and give us breathers, for sure,” Caleb Hollenbeck said.

St. Thomas More returns to action Tuesday hosting Lead-Deadwood, while Custer hosts Red Cloud on Friday.