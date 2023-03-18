Adam Carlson made 30 saves on 31 shots and Blake Bennett scored his first professional goal as the Rapid City Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City’s win was its fourth in a row.

Rapid City struck first in the opening period when Logan Nelson slung a wrist shot that rang off the post. It bounced to the back side where Zach Court gathered the puck and fired it past Riley Morris to make the score 1-0.

The Rush extended that lead early in the second period after Nelson gained the zone and left a pass for Jon Martin who fired a shot on net. Morris made the save, but the rebound popped back to a trailing Bennett. He reached out and poked it home, pushing the advantage to 2-0.

Tulsa then got on the board late in the second when Eddie Matsushima gained the zone and charged down the left wing. He loaded up a snap shot and beat Carlson far on the glove side, cutting the Rush lead back to one.

The Rush lead held at one until late in the third period when Tulsa pulled Morris for an extra attacker. The Rush worked the puck off the wall in their own zone and eventually found Matt Marcinew, who sent it from center ice and into the empty net for a 3-1 lead.

Bennett’s goal was his first as a pro, Carlson made 30 saves and won his sixth consecutive start and both Nelson and Tyson Helgesen had two assists. Rapid City won for the fourth straight game and improved to 28-30-1. Tulsa dropped its sixth in a row and is now 19-31-8.

The Rush and Oilers will conclude their season series on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.