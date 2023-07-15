When I first came upon the western side of South Dakota, crossing over the Missouri River in Chamberlain and seeing the sudden change in topography as I came upon Oacoma, I was hooked.

After spending a year in Mississippi, I was looking for a drastic change in scenery for my next career move, and what I got was nearly three years of a glorious and unpredictable but overall wonderful experience.

Now it’s time for my next adventure.

In less than two weeks, I will be moving out of Rapid City and heading to Roanoke, Virginia to begin a new position as a high school sports reporter at The Roanoke Times. My last day at the Rapid City Journal is July 25.

Since first joining the Journal staff in September 2020, I knew at some point that the time would come for me to move on. I wasn’t sure when that would be, but I knew the moment would hit me, and that moment is now.

It’s extremely bittersweet to be leaving the burgeoning Rapid City, the dazzling Black Hills and the West River communities that have treated me so well and allowed me to tell their stories. Your candor and trust was what kept me here, through good times and bad, and what made me fall in love with the area.

The prolific and at times historic events I had the privilege to cover here are moments that will stay with me throughout my life, from Wall High School capturing its first football state championship in 28 years to the St. Thomas More girls basketball and Rapid City Post 22 Legion Baseball teams’ unexpected runs to win state titles, as well as witnessing some of the greatest student-athletes in the state’s history, from Olivia Kieffer to Simeon Birnbaum, compete at a high level.

And of course no Rapid City sports experience would be complete without attending the Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament, an event that rivals any state tournament.

My deepest appreciation goes out to the people who have allowed me to tell deeper stories about their lives and to convey to readers that sports is more than a game, from the Hill City volleyball team’s perseverance through the emotional experience of their coach resigning midway through the season, to how the Spearfish football team snapped a 25-game losing skid, the longest active streak in South Dakota.

It has been an absolute joy to be a part of a blossoming sports community in Rapid City that has built new state-of-the-art facilities, like the pristine Fitzgerald Stadium and the versatile Summit Arena, and founded new teams like the Badlands Sabres.

No farewell address would be complete without thanking the people who have helped and guided me over the last three years, and perhaps none has been more meaningful then Kent Bush, the former editor-in-chief of the Journal. Kent first hired me as a sports reporter, promoted me to sports editor and gave me the tools and resources along the way to produce a sports section we could be proud of.

Beyond his own responsibilities, Kent took photos of sporting events daily, even joining me on road trips across the state — sometimes through blizzards — to cover state tournaments, and showed unwavering support for bringing back the Journal’s Best of the West series and other projects I wanted to bring to life.

I also need to give a shoutout to my partner in crime, the one and only Alex Dodd, who Kent and I hired to join the sports staff after a strenuous three-month search. Alex moved to the Black Hills straight out of college with the energy and eagerness to produce top-quality content.

With the aid of freelancers like Joe Kavanaugh, Jeff Easton, Aaron Finnell and Kevin Hess, Alex and I stuffed our section with local content, punched well above our weight and had a blast doing it.

Since he started, Alex has been pestering me about writing columns, and I've always refused, so consider this my first and only column.

Last but not least, I need to thank my colleagues at other outlets across the state for providing photos and at times information that bolstered the Journal’s sports coverage, and I appreciate your friendliness when we bumped into each other at state events.

I hope I have provided readers worthy content that is both informative and entertaining, and has given them reason to keep coming back to the Journal. I will not soon forget the memories I have made here, a special place unlike any other.

Thank you.