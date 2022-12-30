Central boys hold off rival Stevens with last-second defensive stand

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team had three chances to send Friday night’s game to overtime in the final seconds at Naasz Gymnasium.

Inbounding the ball with 9.5 ticks remaining, the Raiders’ first attempt, a baseline drive by Hayden Gebhart, missed off the glass, then Gebhart grabbed his own rebound and tried to get another shot to fall, but his second-chance effort missed as well.

Caden Dowling once more snagged an offensive rebound from the free-throw line and released one more shot, a floater as time expired that clanked off the back of the rim, giving Rapid City Central a narrow 42-40 win.

“I was pretty happy to see all those miss,” Cobblers senior forward Cooper Totten said. “I thought they were going to make one, but I’m happy they didn’t.”

A game-leveling bucket from the Raiders would’ve marked the ninth tie of a back-and-forth contest between the two squads. The game also featured 11 lead changes, including seven in the second half and four in the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than five points all night.

“We needed to finish. We needed to get one stop and a rebound, and the game’s over,” Central head coach TJ Hay said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t give up a basket but they had three opportunities and it was bouncing around the rim a lot.”

Totten finished with 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting, hitting a crucial go-ahead 3-pointer down the stretch which wound up serving as the final field goal of the game. Shun-Zi White Woman added eight points for the Cobblers (2-2), who shot 31.5% from the floor, went 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and converted 5 of 7 free-throw attempts.

“I thought we missed a lot of bunnies. I think we probably left 10 or 12 points off the scoreboard of shots that we probably need to make,” Hay said. “Usually you don’t win games with that shooting percentage, but I thought defensively, for the most part, we were O.K.”

Dayler Segrist paced the Raiders (0-3) with a game-high 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting and tallied three steals, while Dowling chipped in eight points. Stevens shot 38.6%, struggled at the charity stripe by going 6 for 13 and failed to hit a 3 on six attempts. It also committed 19 turnovers.

“You hold a team to 42, you’d think you could win a game, but on the other hand, offensively we’re just struggling,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We don’t finish around the basket right now, we don’t make our free throws and you’ve got to be able to knock down 3s. Somehow we’ve got to find a way to find some offense.”

Segrist notched back-to-back buckets on an 8-0 run to end the third quarter and open the fourth as the Raiders pulled ahead 38-33, the largest lead of the game, but the Cobblers came right back with six straight, including a baseline drive by Tyson Waters through a foul that put his team up 39-38 with 2:42 to play.

Waters missed the 3-point play opportunity, but after Nash Sobczak muscled his way to the basket for a go-ahead two points for Stevens, Totten was fed a pass at the top of the key and drilled a clutch 3 with 1:45 left to put Central ahead 42-40.

“They made just one more play really. The Totten 3 was a big one I think, hitting that one that was open,” Stoebner said.

After the Raiders missed out on two potential game-tying possessions, a one-and-one opportunity included, the Cobblers grabbed hold of the ball with less than a minute remaining and drained the clock until, with 21.2 seconds to play, White Woman was called for an illegal screen with 2 seconds left on the shot clock and possession switched back over to Stevens.

Stoebner called a timeout with 9.5 seconds to play after failing to find a lane to the rim. Out of the break came the Raiders’ three final chances to level the contest, but none fell.

“We knew they were switching everything, so we wanted to slip the second screener. We thought we had it, but we didn’t slip unfortunately,” Stoebner said. “We still got a good look, we had a drive baseline that looked like it was going in and still had a couple more looks, so to get a shot off, a quality shot to tie the game, I was pretty happy.”

With the win, Central snapped a three-game losing skid to its crosstown rival. The Cobblers are 3-7 against the Raiders over their last 10 meetings.

“You learn a lot from close games, because you’ve got to play defense and you’ve got to keep scoring,” Totten said. “We did that and got the win.”

Central is back in action next Friday and Saturday for home games against Sioux Falls Jefferson and Sioux Falls Roosevelt, while Stevens hosts Douglas on Tuesday before facing Roosevelt and Jefferson next weekend at Carold Heier Gymnasium.