The Rapid City Central boys looked sharp at the West River AA Field Fest on Thursday at Sioux Park.

The Cobblers claimed the top spot in four of seven events in the competition that featured Class AA field athletes from Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis Brown and Spearfish.

Central head coach Pat Moriarty liked what he saw from his team in their second meet of the season.

“We have a good group especially on the boys side,” Moriarty said. “We have a lot of juniors and seniors that are spread out over a lot of different events. We’re probably not as deep as we’d like to be, but we have some really good leaders.”

South Dakota State football signee Will Paepke finished first in the shot put throw and set a new personal record in the event.

The senior reached 49 feet, 6 inches to best Stevens’ Elias Gillen by two feet, eight inches.

“My goal is to get over that 50-foot mark soon,” Paepke said. “I’m really just trying to get in the weight room and work on my footwork.”

Conner Warren paced the field in the discus with a winning throw of 140 feet, three inches. Last week at the West River AA Preview he set his P.R. at 158 feet, six inches.

Killian Peterson found a groove in the jumps for the Cobblers. The senior set a new P.R. in the long jump at 20 feet, 10 inches to win the event and placed ninth in his first-ever triple jump outing with a P.R. at 36 feet, 10.5 inches.

“Hopefully I can build on that and go above and beyond,” Peterson said. “I definitely want to get over 21 feet (in the long jump). It’s just fun to be out here doing what I like to do and I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

Peterson’s teammate Isaac Flanegan placed second in the long jump at 20 feet, 9 1/2 inches (half an inch behind Peterson).

The senior responded by clinching a victory in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, eight inches.

Other first place performances in boys competition included: Spearfish’s Brody Janvrin in the pole vault with a P.R. at 12 feet, 9 inches, Stevens’ Beck Morgan in the high jump at 5 feet, 11 inches and Sturgis’ Levi Brant in the javelin throw with a P.R. at 146 feet.

Stevens girls look dominant at West River AA Field Fest

The Stevens girls showcased their strengths at the West River AA Field Fest on Thursday at Sioux Park.

The Raiders claimed the top spot in five of seven events and placed 12 different athletes in the top three of their respective events.

Stevens’ Rebecca Theis and Isabell Higgins finished the afternoon as the only athletes to win two different events.

Higgins claimed victories in shot put (33 feet, 10 inches) and discus (102 feet, nine inches).

Theis earned top honors in the long jump (16 feet, six inches) and triple jump (34 feet, 1 1/2 inches).

“I’ve been a little bit off the past couple of weeks but I felt good,” Theis said. “I’d like to see myself jumping 38 feet (in the triple jump).”

Theis finished 3/4 of an inch ahead of teammate Claire Fierro’s P.R. of 16 feet, 5 1/4 inches in the long jump and won the triple jump by the same margin over teammate Sydney Hughes’s jump of 33 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

Brienna Brewer claimed the top spot for the Raiders in the javelin throw with a toss of 107 feet, 4 inches. Brewer’s teammates Brynn Nelson (104 feet, 5 inches) and Addison Hock (99 feet, 7 inches) finished second and third in the event, respectively.

Spearfish’s Adelyn Bouman finished atop the heap in the high jump with a personal record of 4 feet, 9 inches.

The Spartans showed out in the pole vault to claim the top two spots in the event. Gretchen Adamski won the event with a vault of 10 feet, nine inches and Reese Nida finished second at 10 feet, three inches.

“Yesterday in practice I was inverting well so hopefully I’ll start improving a lot more this season,” Adamski said. “If I can get to 11 feet, 6 inches or 11 feet, 9 inches by State that would be great.”

All four schools that participated in the West River AA Field Fest plan on returning to action at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Douglas Early Bird Invitational in Box Elder if the weather cooperates.