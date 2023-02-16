With the Class AA regular season winding down, the Central girls basketball team entered Thursday’s showdown at Carold Heier Gymnasium with less than half the number of wins as their crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens.

It didn’t seem to matter, however, as the Cobblers used 3-point shooting to build to a double-digit lead in the first half, giving a cold-shooting Raiders squad a deficit they couldn’t climb out of despite a stellar performance from Taaliyah Porter, and sinking clutch free throws down the stretch to pull off a 56-50 shocker, doing so in hostile territory.

“It’s huge for these girls. Words can’t even describe how happy I am,” Central interim head coach Jacqee Schaefer said. “They worked so incredibly hard today, and they were just excited to show people what they can do.”

Teila Jiron led the upset victory with 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting for the Cobblers (6-12), adding six steals, while eighth grader Leah Landry tallied 14 points. Central shot 40%, went 6 for 11 from 3-point range, including four in the second quarter alone, and out-rebounded Stevens 35-20 on the defensive end.

“It feels great, especially since we came in as the underdogs,” Jiron said. “It just feels great. It’s a great team win as well.”

Despite the loss, Porter was nonetheless an offensive force for the Raiders (12-6), especially in the fourth quarter where she poured in 22 of her game-high 33 points. She went just 7 of 27 from the field but converted 17 of 23 free-throw attempts and pulled down 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

“She’s really physical and knows how to get herself to the basket and finish, and she puts it all together at the free-throw line,” Schaefer said of Porter. “So I’ve got to tip my hat to her, she did a great job tonight.”

Stevens, which took 26 more shots than Central (71 to 45), shot just 18.3% as a team, including an 8.6% clip in the first half. It went 4 for 24 from beyond the arc, which included a stretch of 14 missed 3s in a row.

“It was just a tough one shooting, first half especially,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “I thought we got a lot of good looks and just didn’t knock any of them in. It’s a rivalry game, kids are fired up and nervous, it’s a big crowd, maybe just a little too amped up.”

Leading 8-5 after a low-scoring first quarter, Central opened the second by knocking down three shots from the perimeter, courtesy of Layla Austin, Jiron and Adrianna Young, to build a 17-5 avantage, doing so during a stretch of nearly seven and a half minutes without a point from Stevens.

“We 100% used that,” Jiron said of the Raiders’ offensive struggles. “We used that to our momentum and used that to our advantage throughout the entire game.”

Jiron drilled another 3 later in the period to give the Cobblers their largest lead of the first half, 22-8, and help give her squad a 22-12 advantage at the break. Landry started the second half with three straight baskets, one through a foul and another off a steal in the backcourt, before Tya Brandhagen came off the bench and unloaded a 3-pointer as Central’s lead grew to a game-high 19 points less than halfway through the third period.

Porter, with 11 points heading into the fourth quarter and her team trailing 36-19, took over the game and started the final frame with consecutive 3-point plays. Hailey Oswald ended the Raiders’ 3-point drought by nailing one from the left wing with 6:14 to play to cut the deficit to 11, but the Cobblers answered with a coast-to-coast layup from Aaliyah Jones and a steal and layup by Brandhagen.

Brittany Jones hit a 3 and Porter sank free throws to cut Stevens’ deficit to single digits, 47-38, with under two minutes to play, but Central went 9 for 10 at the charity stripe the rest of regulation to hold off its rival and claim the big win.

“The first half we were a lot more patient and were able to get a lot better shots off. Second half we got a little bit more impatient and that’s what let them back into the game,” Schaefer said. “We were forcing it a little more, but good things happen when you wait for good shots, so I think they started to realize that in this game, but we’ve got to do that for four quarters.”

Porter ended the night with a 3-point play to reach 30 points and a deep 3-pointer in the waning seconds to make it a six-point contest, but time soon ran out.

“She definitely battled and that was a heck of an effort for her,” Dannenbring said. “It was a super impressive effort for her, and our whole team kept battling and trying to press, and (Central) did a good enough job to take care of the basketball, and made some free throws down the stretch to beat us.”

Central, earning its first victory of the season over a winning team, will wrap up its regular season slate Feb. 24-25 against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday and No. 2 Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday on the road.

“I hope they take this momentum and carry it into next weekend,” Schaefer said. “We’ve got two really tough matchups with Lincoln and Washington, and I just hope we can carry that momentum going forward.”

Stevens will travel across the state as well to take on Washington next Friday and Lincoln next Saturday.

“We’ve got to keep working against the zone and be able to score against it,” Dannenbring said. “Zones have been tough for us the last few weeks, which is surprising to me because I know we have girls who can shoot, but our girls just haven’t made them. That’s basically what it comes down to.”