Watertown assistant Tia Hemiller has been hired as the next head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team, activities director Jordan Bauer announced Thursday.

“We are pleased and excited to have Coach Hemiller working with our basketball program," Bauer said in a statement. "Her breadth of knowledge, experience and personable demeanor will be a very positive influence on the players in the program and the students in our school."

Hemiller spent this past season with the Arrows, who went 12-12 and reached their first state tournament since 2009, and has served as an assistant for Sioux Falls Roosevelt and head coach for Spearfish middle school teams.

She takes over for Josh Mach, who resigned in January just 10 games into his first season with the Cobblers. Assistant Jacqee Schaefer finished out the year as interim head coach.

Hemiller will be the fourth Central girls basketball head coach over the past two seasons.

“For me, being connected to the Lakota culture and community is something that is very important and meaningful. I come from a Sicangu Oyate background, and I’m excited to bring that background as a strength into Rapid City Central High School,” Hemiller said in a statement. “I am looking forward to getting to know the players, the community and building a program that is built on hard work, respect and success.

"I am confident that we have the talent and the drive to achieve great things this season and beyond."

Hemiller, who hails from Watertown and was a First Team All-State selection, played four seasons at the University of South Dakota, graduating in 2016. She tied the school record for games played at 135, received multiple all-Summit League selections and was part of the Coyotes' 2016 WNIT Championship team.

"Coach Hemiller is a winner in every sense of the word, and she is not only an incredible coach, but also an incredible educator of young women," Bauer said. "She works tirelessly to put her student-athletes in a position to succeed, and she makes them believe that they can achieve anything with hard work and determination."