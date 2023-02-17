Yankton assistant Brandon Colpitts has been hired as the next head football coach at Rapid City Central High School, activities director Jordan Bauer announced Friday.

Colpitts succeeds Neal Cruce, who resigned last October after three seasons.

"Coach Colpitts is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," Bauer said in a statement. "He's an innovative defensive mind and a leader who develops young men and women on and off the field. He's the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the next season and beyond."

Colpitts coached Yankton's secondary and special teams units the past five years, helping lead the Bucks to the Class 11AA semifinals four times. The Crescent, Iowa native spent four seasons as a defensive back at the University of South Dakota where he registered 28 games, mainly on special teams. He graduated in 2018.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the Cobbler football program at Central High School," Colpitts said in a statement. "A huge thank you goes out to all of the coaches that I have had the privilege of playing for and coaching with throughout my career; your guidance and leadership have prepared me for this opportunity.

"I am committed to building a program that our players, coaches, school and community can be proud of. We are going to set the standard high and coach with a relentless passion and love for our players to reach that standard. The time to take Cobbler football to the next level is now."

Central has not produced a winning season since 2006 and has a winning percentage of .214 over the last 16 years.