The Rapid City Central softball team returned home for a twinbill against Brookings and Mitchell on Saturday at Parkview Softball Complex.

The Bobcats pounced on the Cobblers early with an offensive explosion and great performance by Gracie Adamson in the circle. Brookings rode the strong start to an 18-0 mercy-rule victory in three innings.

Central responded in Game 2 against Mitchell and pushed the contest to extra innings with a two-run seventh, but the Kernels found their groove in extras to claim an 11-8 victory in eight innings.

“After that first one we could’ve rolled over,” Central head coach Zane Roduner said. “But we came out and kept playing. We competed and gave ourselves a chance.”

The Cobblers struggled to find a rhythm in the infield with six errors against the Bobcats and 10 errors against the Kernels. They surrendered 29 combined runs Saturday, but only 12 of those runs were earned.

“I don’t know if it was a mental block, but it’s just something that happens in softball,” Roduner said. “We make one mistake, then try to make up for it and put too much in a situation, and it kind of expands into something bigger. We’ve just got to keep on playing and good things will happen if we do that.”

The Cobblers return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday as they host Rapid City Stevens at Parkview in the first-ever sanctioned matchup between the crosstown rivals.

“It’s going to be a great experience for me, for our girls and for our program,” Roduner said. “I’m pumped for it, I’m ready for it and the girls are really excited.”

Game 1: Brookings 18, Central 0 (3 innings)

The Bobcats sent 20 batters to the plate in a 15-run second inning to put Game 1 out of the Cobblers’ reach.

After the second, Brookings held an 18-0 lead it would not relinquish thanks to Adamson’s steady hand in the circle. She pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts and didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield to earn the victory.

Central committed six errors in the contest that led to 14 unearned runs.

Keera Taylor suffered the loss in 1 2/3 innings of work. She allowed 16 runs (three earned) on 11 hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Game 2: Mitchell 11, Central 8 (8 innings)

Mitchell took a 7-3 lead with a three-spot in the top of the sixth and looked to be in control of the second contest, but Central didn’t retreat.

The Cobblers bounced back with three runs in the bottom-half to cut their deficit to 7-6, but the Kernels answered and extended their lead to 8-6 entering the final frame.

Central rattled off four straight singles to lead off the bottom of the seventh and pull within a run. Ally Davis hit a hard ground ball with one out to score Shayna Weyer and tie the game at 7-7 with runners on first and second. Mitchell worked out of the jam to force extras.

In the eighth, the Kernels tallied three runs on one hit and three errors to take an 11-8 lead and retired the Cobblers in order to secure a three-run road victory.

Central totaled 10 errors in the contest.

Rylee Jennings earned the win in eight innings of work. She allowed eight runs (all earned) on 14 hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Shantel Anderson suffered the loss in a complete game effort. She allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.