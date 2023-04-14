The Rapid City Central softball team was staring down an early exit to O’Gorman on Friday afternoon, coming up to bat and trailing by double digits in the sixth inning.

But the Cobblers strung together seven straight hits to open the frame and rallied for five runs to avoid the mercy-rule and push the contest to a full seven innings. The Lady Knights answered by getting one run back, then shut down their Class AA foe in the last half-inning to secure a high-scoring 17-11 victory at a frigid Parkview Softball Complex.

“That was huge,” Central head coach Zane Roduner said of his squad’s sixth inning. “That’s the mentality that we need to have, which is that never-give-up mentality, and us being able to show that today definitely was a positive.”

The Cobblers (1-2) rebounded from a one-hit loss Thursday evening to Yankton by collecting 12 knocks. Ally Davis, who picked up that lone hit, led the way with a 2-for-2 effort, tallying three runs and drawing three walks. Shyanne Dudley went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs, while Keera Taylor collected five RBIs and scored two runs.

“It helped out a little bit just seeing a different pitcher, that boosted our confidence, and even when they brought their pitcher back in,” Roduner said. “We definitely had better swings off that girl. When we see live pitching, the better we’ll be.”

Shantel Anderson took the circle for the second straight day and tossed four innings, surrendering six runs, three earned, on 10 hits while striking out three without a walk on 55 pitches. Dudley allowed nine runs on two hits while walking six in 1 1/3 innings of relief, and Taylor gave up two runs on four innings with two strikeouts and two walks to finish the contest.

Karsten Schmligen and Kira Mentele, the first two batters in the lineup for the Lady Knights (2-1), collected three apiece, while Schmligen tallied two runs and Mentele tallied three. Nine-hole hitter Atley Herold went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Hailey Jones earned four runs.

“It’s easy to stay positive when it’s 0-0, but once the scoreboard isn’t in your favor, it’s hard to keep that positivity up,” Roduner said. “But that is something that we’re going to stress on moving forward.”

The first five innings consisted of four lead changes before O’Gorman lit up the top of the sixth by scoring five runs before the first out to build a 13-6 lead. They added onto that with three more runs to head into the bottom-half of the frame three outs away from inducing the mercy rule.

But after Central loaded the bases with three straight hits to start the frame, Taylor unloaded an 0-2 pitch into center field, clearing the bases. After Katie Crandall reached first on an infield single, Holly Jacobs and Shayne Weaver notched back-to-back RBI-singles to cut the Cobblers’ deficit to five. Central put two more runners in scoring position in the inning before O’Gorman got out of the inning with three straight outs.

Down by six in the seventh, the Cobblers tried to mount another rally by getting two runners on base with no outs, but Lady Knights reliever Mary Koch struck out back-to-back hitters, then threw a ground ball over to first to record the final out of the game.

Central is back in action next Friday, taking on Brandon Valley at Aspen Park in Brandon.