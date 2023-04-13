For all the rust the Rapid City Central softball team had to shake off Thursday evening, having been sidelined for over two weeks with canceled games piling up due to weather, their performance in the field was sound for five innings.

Behind pitcher Shantel Anderson, the Cobblers held Yankton to two runs on six hits while they struggled to get their own bats going. In the sixth, a three-run home run gave the Gazelles a cushion, then half a dozen two-out runs in the seventh broke the game open as Yankton held Central to one hit and handed its Class AA foe its first loss of the season, 11-1, at Parkview Softball Complex.

“Defensively and pitching, we played extremely well,” Cobblers head coach Zane Roduner said. “I had a feeling, not being able to see live pitching in 16 days in a game setting, that was going to be our struggle, and that was our struggle today.”

Ally Davis’ double in the fourth inning served as the lone hit of the game for Central (1-0). The senior catcher also tallied her squad’s one run, scoring a sacrifice fly, and drew a walk. The Cobblers struck out 10 times to Grace Behrns, who tossed six innings and gave up three walks on 99 pitches.

“She was just consistently around the zone,” Roduner said of Behrns. “It’s tough for us to get consistent at-bats with our schedule so far this year, not having games in two weeks, so it’s a challenge for us and she definitely made us work for our opportunities.”

Anderson threw a complete game for Central on 103 pitches, fanning three and walking one while surrendering four earned runs on 12 hits.

Payton Moser was responsible for the three-run homer for the Gazelles (2-1), leading her team in RBIs. Four different players earned two-hit performances, with Emma Herrboldt and Camryn Koletzky leading the charge with two runs and one RBI apiece.

Yankon got on the board in the third inning when a two-out error on the Central right fielder on a fly ball hit by Elle Feser allowed a run to score from second. Feser was then thrown out at second trying to reach the base on the same play.

The Gazelles doubled their lead in the fourth when, with runners on first and third with two outs, Davis threw to second trying to get a runner stealing, prompting the runner on third to take off for home and beat the throw back to the plate.

In the bottom-half of the fourth, Davis climbed out of a 0-2 hole at the plate to load the count before sending the seventh pitch of her at-bat into left field and reaching second standing up to record the Cobblers’ lone hit of the contest. After advancing to third on a passed ball, Davis was sent home on a deep fly-out by Keera Taylor, crossing the plate easily to put Central on the board.

“She’s one of our leaders, and I told her that’s exactly what she needs to be,” Roduner said. “It’s something that I have a strong philosophy on, that the person behind the plate needs to be the general on the field, and that’s the case.”

Moser cracked her three-run homer on a two-out, 1-0 pitch out of right field to push Yankton’s lead to four in the sixth, then the two-out scoring continued in the seventh when the Gazelles picked up three straight RBI-doubles to stretch their lead to 8-1. In the next at-bat, an error on the Cobblers second baseman on a ground ball allowed another run to come in from second, then after a single put two runners on base, an error on the right fielder sent both to the plate. A center field fly-out after that ended the frame.

“One play leads into another and leads into another, and it’s something we need to eventually learn to move on from,” Roduner said.

Mikayla Humpal took over for Behrns in the bottom of the seventh retired the side 1-2-3 to clinch the victory.

Central is back in action Friday afternoon against O’Gorman at Parkview. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.