A handful of student-athletes from Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens High Schools signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

A total of 11 athletes signed NLIs on Wednesday, with four from Central and seven from Stevens.

For the Cobblers, Kadince Skyberg signed to run track at Dakota Wesleyan, Teila Jiron signed to play basketball at Bismarck State, Kaden Sullivan signed to play soccer at SD Mines and Caleb Hower signed to play soccer at Oak Hills Christian College.

For the Raiders, Claire Fierro signed to run track at Augustana University, Gracin Larson signed to compete in swimming at Ashland University, Jed Jenson signed to play football at Dakota Wesleyan, Julian Scott signed to play and run track at Northern State University, Tanner Van Scoy signed to wrestle at the University of the St. Mary, Zack Williams signed to play soccer at Metropolitan State Denver and Ryan Gaughan signed to play soccer at Culver Stockton College.