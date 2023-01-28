Chase Brooks wins Xtreme Broncs match at Rodeo Rapid City

Chase Brooks, a 28-year-old, five-time NFR qualifier, came into Saturday’s Xtreme Broncs match at Summit Arena hoping to mount a gold buckle wining-ride and provide a boost to what has been a slow start to the 2023 PRCA rodeo season.

After winning a round and earning other big paychecks at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December, Brooks took some time off, and in his initial outing of the new season failed to place in Fort Worth, Texas.

Not so in Rapid City, however, as the Deer Lodge, Montana man spurred Burch Rodeo’s Professional Lunatic, a bucking horse out of the legendary Lunatic Fringe line, to an 84.5-point, winning effort.

The matchup was the second trip out of the chute for the duo as Brooks posted an 83.5-point ride in Faith in 2020 on the consistently showy bucking horse. And an impressive win over a talented field that including reigning world champion Zeke Thurston out of Big Valley, Alberta.

Weston Patterson, a 21-year-old newcomer out of Waverly, Kansas, placed second with an 84-point ride on Sutton Rodeo’s Face Book. A trio of NFR veterans rounded out the top five, including Eagle Butte's Shorty Garrett, who placed third with an 82.5 lift and charge effort. Miami, Texas's Wyatt Casper, a three-time NFR qualifier, and Dawson Hay out of Wildwood, Alberta shared fourth with 82-point rides.

Rapid City’s Ty Manke, one of 11 South Dakota bronc riders in the 40-man field who joined a talented corps of bronc riders that included cowboys with NFR credentials, also earned a paycheck, earning a share of sixth off his 81.5 trip aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Cowtown.

For Garrett, the third-place paycheck is another addition to what has been an excellent start to the 2023 season. The 30-year-old cowboy dominated the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot, North Dakota, winning all three rounds, and followed up with a round win at the National Western in Denver.

The result? Garrett (an NFR qualifier in 2020) currently holds the No. 1 spot in PRCA 2023 saddle bronc world standings, and hopefully a step toward perhaps earning another NFR appearance.

And a step closer to perhaps to adding the Garrett name (a fifth-generation rodeo family dating back to the legendary Casey Tibbs) to the lengthy list of South Dakota world champion saddle bronc riders.

Rodeo Rapid City welcomes South Dakota’s top high school rodeo athletes on Sunday, hosting the annual Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase in a 1 p.m. performance at Summit Arena.