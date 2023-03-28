The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team stood strong to claim an 8-1 victory over Rapid City Stevens in a dual on Tuesday afternoon at the Parkview Tennis Courts.

The Comets (5-0) went 5-1 in singles play and swept doubles play 3-0 to remain unbeaten in duals action.

"We're just thrilled about it and we feel very good," Christian coach Sterling Greni told The Journal. "It's a great start to the season and we hope the kids continue to work hard and the season continues to go well for us."

Christian's Noah Greni set the tone with a 10-2 victory over Stevens' Nolan Rehorst in No. 1 singles.

The Raiders (3-2) nabbed their lone victory when Tristan Eizinger defeated Cain Schaefers 10-6 in No. 2 Singles.

Comets senior Joe Schneller downed Dayler Segrist 10-7 in No. 3 Singles.

Christian's Jack Hancock defeated Stevens' Max Phares 10-1 in No. 4 Singles.

Comets eight-grader Noah Geyer downed Raiders freshman Josh Mueller 10-2 in No. 5 Singles.

Christian freshman Henry Beckloff defeated Braden Nelson 10-5 in No. 6 Singles.

In No. 1 Doubles Christian's Noah Greni and Schaefers opened with a 10-2 win over Rehorst and Nelson.

In No. 2 Doubles Schneller and Hancock scored a 10-5 victory for the Comets over Segrist and Pares.

Geyer and Beckloff wrapped up Christian's lopsided team victory with a 10-3 win over Isaac Wright and Landin Roozenboom in No. 3 Doubles.

Sterling Greni said Tuesday's match was the result of his team's offseason training and that he hopes that dedication continues throughout the season.

"We talk a lot to the boys about not taking anything for granted," Sterling Greni said. "And about not getting too far ahead of themselves. They have to continue to work hard each day in practice and they've got to push their teammates."

The two squads meet up again at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Parkview Tennis Courts.