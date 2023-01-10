Christian boys stay unbeaten after topping Sturgis; Kieffer stays hot as Lady Comets overwhelm Scoopers

STURGIS — Late in the third quarter, Sturgis Brown found itself trailing Rapid City Christian by as many as 14 points Tuesday at West Gym.

But the Scoopers responded when their backs were against the wall and rattled off 10 straight points to cut their deficit to four entering the final frame.

During the break before the fourth, something clicked in the Comets huddle and they mounted a 13-2 run to start the quarter to put the game away. Christian kept up the heat down the stretch to claim a 74-60 road victory and remain unbeaten.

“I saw a news headline from Sturgis saying they wanted to beat us and they had us circled on the map,” Christian guard Sam Fischer said. “So I just put a target on their back and said we're going to go beat them instead.”

Fischer was one of four Comets (8-0) who finished in double figures, finishing the night with 17 points.

On the first possession of the fourth, Sturgis (2-3) forced a missed shot, but Christian pulled down an offensive board and Elijah Hoyt sank a layup through contact and completed a 3-point play at the line.

The basket started an 8-0 run that blossomed into the Comets’ decisive 13-2 run over the first three and a half minutes of the final quarter.

Sturgis head coach Derris Buus said that first possession led to a series of defensive efforts by his squad.

“We forced a tough shot, but we gave up an offensive board,” Buus said. “I think if we could have stopped them there, got the ball and maybe cut it to two then it’s a little different."

Dysen Peterson and Jake Vilem led the way for the Scoopers with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Tyan Buus and Ryan Heinert also finished in double-figures with 10 points apiece.

“Every time we kind of thought we had that lead up to 15 points, (Sturgis) would come back.” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “But I’m proud of our guys for staying together and finding a way to win.”

Benson Kieffer, Simon Kieffer and Elijah Hoyt stepped up for Christian in the final period to score 22 of the team’s final 25 points. The Kieffer's finished with 10 points each, while Hoyt added 13 points.

“Our depth really is good this year,” Fischer said. “On any given night anybody can score the ball, even off the bench. We have a good 10 guys that play solid varsity minutes.”

The two squads battled back-and-forth to open the contest and were tied at 11 with three minutes to play in the first quarter. Christian closed the period on a 5-0 run to take a 16-11 lead after one.

In the second, the Scoopers and Comets continued to battle, but Christian eked out a few more points and extended their lead to 33-25 at the half.

After the break, the Comets began to pull away and extended their lead to 49-35 with 2:19 left in the third. But the Scoopers mounted a 10-0 run in the final 1:37 and cut their deficit to four on a Peterson layup in the final seconds of the quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Comets, however, as they wrapped up a 14-point victory.

Christian hosts Alliance, Nebraska at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Sturgis returns to action Friday as it faces Rapid City Central at West Gym.

Kieffer stays hot as Lady Comets overwhelm Scoopers

Rapid City Christian’s Olivia Kieffer scored 30-plus points for the third-straight game against Sturgis Brown Tuesday at West Gym.

The state’s most recent 2,000-point scorer finished the night with a game-high 32 points.

The Lady Comets trailed by one after the first period, but Christian set the tone early in the second quarter in transition and rode Kieffer’s hot hand to a 63-33 road victory.

“It definitely really helps me at the beginning of the game to just have a couple of easy layups,” Kieffer said. “It just gets my game going and allows me to feel confident.”

Christian (6-2) started the second quarter on a 12-2 run, and outscored Sturgis by 17 points in the period to take control of the game.

Sturgis (0-5) head coach Courtney Pool said her team’s deficit snowballed in the second against another quality opponent.

“The teams we’re playing are high-caliber teams and they’re no joke,” Pool said. “One or two little mistakes, where you check out mentally, is going to turn into six, seven or eight points in a hurry. You were down seven and now we’re down 15.”

Landry Haugen led the way for Sturgis with nine points.

Alexa Ham and Hayden Thorton chimed in for the Lady Comets with 13 and nine points, respectively.

Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said he was frustrated with the way his team started the game but was pleased with the way they responded after he challenged them between quarters.

“The beauty of it was that after the first quarter the girls played well,” he said. “They played with a lot more intensity and they thought a lot better...they just really turned the switch right after that first quarter and I was proud of that.”

In the second and third quarters, Christian outscored Sturgis 24-7 and 20-7, respectively, before a running clock in the fourth sealed a 30-point Comets win.

Christian returns to the floor Thursday against Alliance, Nebraska at Hart Ranch, while the Scoopers are back in action Friday against Rapid City Central at West Gym.