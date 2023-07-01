While the Fourth of July is synonymous with fireworks of the bang bang variety, for most, fireworks are of a different nature for rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.

Independence Day, and the dates surrounding it, are known as “Cowboy Christmas,” a stretch featuring 30-plus rodeos, big payouts and a time where dreams of earning a trip to the National Finals Rodeo in December either flicker brightly or fade into long shot territory.

Chutes opened on the 104th edition of Belle Fourche’s historic Black Hills Roundup Rodeo on Saturday, featuring many of the sport's premier performers. Among them, veteran cowboys and cowgirls with impressive NFR portfolios and youthful competitors hoping to earn a first trip to Las Vegas.

A couple of South Dakota cowboys were among the competitors out on Saturday as veteran steer roper Jess Tierney (Hermosa) and 24-year-old bull rider Chance Schott (McLaughlin), looked to add to Cowboy Christmas earnings with post possible winning efforts.

“The whole month of July is great for steer roping,” Tierney said before his rides in the steer roping’s Saturday morning slack. “The committees up north love it and know that it is one of the foundational events of the PRCA, and they love having it in their rodeos. It’s just a fun time to come rodeo in the Dakotas and Wyoming.”

Currently fifth in PRCA world standings, Tierney padded the bank balance, sharing first-place money in the second round of the event.

The 41-year-old rodeo veteran, a 10-time NFR qualifier, comes from a rodeo family through and through. Father Paul Tierney is a two-time PRCA world champion and a member of the National Rodeo Hall of Fame, while brother Paul David competes in three events. In addition, Jess is coaching rodeo at Western Oklahoma State College.

Chance Schott had a bit of misfortune on Saturday night. A big winner at Rodeo Rapid City and the Badlands Circuit Finals earlier in the season, he's struggled since and has slipped out of the top 15 in PRCA bull riding world standings.

Schott, atop a bull that has never been ridden, was banged hard out of the chute, shaken up and didn’t take a re-ride option.

The Saturday night outcome wasn’t totally unexpected.

“That bull will be a little tough to get by, I’ve drawn him before and he’s a shyster,” said Schott, who came into Belle Fourche feeling good about his chances during the next few weeks. “I messed up my shoulder and took some time off, and since I came back in mid-May it’s been kind of a tough go, but I’m back in North and South Dakota now, I feel good, and for the Fourth of July I drew good and I’m excited since I feel this is the week that I can get back into gear.”

Schott wasn’t alone in failing to post an eight-second ride. The opening night pen of bulls proved un-rideable, pitching a shutout, and impressively so. The longest ride of the ride of the night was an 4.54-second effort by Colome's Riggin Shippy.

Up-and-comer Bradlee Miller, a 20-year-old, Huntsville, Texas cowboy, posted an 86-point bareback ride to grab the event lead after the first performance on Saturday night. Miller drew a bucking horse that initially stalled out in the chute, but once out-bucked high and often.

Jess Pope, the reigning world champion bareback rider, wasn’t as fortunate, drawing a bronc that lacked the necessary horse power to allow for a big number as the 24-year-old Waverly, Kansas man posted a 78-point ride.

Cort Sheer, a saddle bronc rider with an impressive portfolio, fared better as the 37-year-old, six-time NFR qualifier rode McCoy Rodeo’s Clyde to the top of the leaderboard with an 84-point ride. The Elsmere, Nebraska cowboy currently sits outside the top 50 and will need some stellar performances during Cowboy Christmas to earn his first NFR appearance since 2016.

A couple of South Dakota standouts, Ty Manke, a Rapid City veteran, and Traylin Martin, a Faith youngster looking to make a name for himself, grabbed the next two spots. The 36-year-old Manke recorded an 82-point ride, while 19-year-old Martin went 80.5.

Another Lone Star cowboy, Don Payne, set the top opening-night time in steer wrestling as the Stephenville, Texas bull-dogger caught and tipped his steer in 4.3 seconds.

In other events, Hallie Fulton, a Miller cowgirl, leads the barrel racing event after one performance, circling the cans in 17.60 seconds.

And 18-year-old tie-down roper, Roan Hudson of Arcadia, Florida, came to Belle Fourche hoping to jumpstart what has been a slow, make that very slow, introduction to professional rodeo, having accumulated just $1,202 in total earnings this season.

Perhaps his winning time on Saturday (9.4 seconds) will earn a paycheck come Tuesday and offset some long travel expenses.

Other event leaders after the first performers include Don Payne (Stephenville, Texas) in steer wrestling (4.3-second run), team ropers Jake Orman and Corey Hendrick (4 seconds) and Craig, Colorado’s Kinlie Brennise in breakaway roping (2.2 seconds).

The Black Hills Roundup continues Sunday with a second performance on tap for 7 p.m.