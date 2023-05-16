SPEARFISH — Ciana Stiefel only needed one leap to claim her inaugural Black Hills Conference title Tuesday afternoon at Lyle Hare Stadium.

The Custer sophomore cleared 11 feet, 6 inches on her maiden voyage over the bar, then watched as Spearfish’s Reese Nida couldn’t quite lift herself as high, avenging a runner-up finish at the BHC meet last year.

Stiefel, who owns the best jump in the state this season at 12 feet, 7 inches, came in second a year ago to Spearfish’s Gretchen Adamski, a junior whose 11-feet, 9-inch jump this season is good for best in Class AA. Adamski was sidelined Tuesday, however, nursing an injury.

“I definitely try not to think about competition,” Stiefel said. “It’s kind of just me against myself, so I just like to push myself to be the best that I can be.”

Aidan Hedderman similarly didn’t see too many hurdles during the BHC meet. In fact, the Sturgis junior didn’t even warm up before settling into his blocks and exploding out in the 110-meter hurdles, winning the event with a time of 14.84 seconds, finishing .06 seconds shy of the meet record.

“I actually came to win it to get our team points. I was more focused on pole vault,” said Hedderman, who owns the best time in the state in the 110 hurdles (14.62) and won the state title last year. “I just ran down there last minute and raced. It was boomtastic.”

Hedderman, who placed sixth in the pole vault, also won the 300 hurdles (41.68) to help the Scoopers win the Black Hills Conference team championship, topping runner-up Spearfish by 44 points.

“Generally we’re in contention, and we’ve got solid kids,” Sturgis head coach Blake Proefrock said. “We didn’t get anything boys or girls last year, but the boys are pretty solid this year and the girls are right there too.”

The Scoopers relay team of Beck Bruch, Morgan Papenfuss, Ty Ferguson and Owen Koontz also won the 4x800 (8:34.75), and the trio of Ty Petrocco, Deron Graf and Quinn Bruch finished the 3200 in first, second and third place.

“We know we have three really solid kids there,” Proefrock said. “And we knew if it was close that that would put us over.”

Sawyer Clarkson claimed another individual title for Belle Fourche, breaking the BHC meet record in the 1600 in a time of 4:19.94, winning by over five seconds.

“This is really big for me because I’ve never considered myself a big miler guy,” said Clarkson, who re-set his own Class A leading time in the event. “I knew breaking that record would put me under 4:20, and that’s a goal I’ve wanted for a long long time.”

Other boys event-winners include Custer’s Blake Boyster in the 100 (11.15) and 200 (22.60), Spearfish’s Ayden Verhulst in the 400 (53.47), Lead-Deadwood’s James Pierce in the 800 (1:58.69), the Spearfish relay team of Max Engen, Hunter Walters, Kaleb Ranek and Sam Moore in the 4x100 (43.51), the Spearfish relay team of Walters, Brayden Delahoyde, Isaac Ranek and Ashton Brun in the 4x200 (1:34.14), the Spearfish relay team of Engen, Evan Viergets, Kadin Gonzales and Verhulst in the 4x400 (3:38.27), the Spearfish sprint medley team of Walters, Sam Moore, Gonzales and Viergrets in the sprint medley (3:49.86), Custer’s Coppola Colton in the shot put (45 feet, 9 inches), Belle Fourche’s Gunnar Geib in the discus (145 feet, 11 inches), St. Thomas More’s Kolby Denke in the javelin (164 feet, 10 inches), Spearfish’s Delahoyde in the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches), Rapid City Christian’s Chase Maher in the pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches) and St. Thomas More’s Tom Solano in the long jump (19 feet, 6.75 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 1 inch).

The Spearfish girls won six events to finish atop the team standings and win the BHC girls championship, topping runner-up Sturgis by 27 points.

“It was a good day,” Spartans head coach Aaron Nida said. “The girls have worked hard all year and done a lot of things to get better.”

Spearfish was led largely by its young distance corps. Freshman Kori Keil won the 1600 (5:29.91), eighth grader Peyton VanDeest won the 3200 (12:00.20) and the relay team of Anna Hoffman, Adelyn Bouman, Faith Hoffman and Daniela Rodriguez won the 4x200 (1:45.66).

The Spartans also earned wins from Anna Hoffman in the 100 hurdles (15.44), Mia Durdall in the javelin (100 feet) and high jump (5 feet, 1 inch).

“Our distance girls are really strong,” Nida said. “They had a good cross country season and they’re carrying it over into track. They’re all running really well, got a lot of points.”

Other girls event-winners include Hill City’s Alaina Dean in the 100 (13.12), Custer’s Jordyn Larsen in the 200 (25.64), Sturgis’ Avery Marler in the 400 (59.40), Sturgis’ Iris Zylstra in the 800 (2:23.75), Red Cloud’s Ashlan Carlow in the 300 hurdles (47.50), the Sturgis relay team of Cali Ewing, Kyasia Jones, Hannah Killinger and Lily Aga in the 4x100 (51.13), Sturgis’ relay team of Killinger, Zylstra, Sawyer Dennis and Marler won the 4x400 (4:13.06), Custer relay team of Taylor Busch, Kiran Pesicka, Brit Wheeler and Ramsey Karim in the 4x800 (9:50.16), the Custer relay team of Kylee Ellerton, Maya Tennyson, Larsen and Karim in the sprint medley (4:19.70), Rapid City Christian’s Kayla Dilka in the shot put (38 feet, 4.5 inches), Custer’s Alice Sedlacek in the discus (112 feet, 1 inch), Sturgis’ Charlotte Fjelstad in the long jump (16 feet, 0.5 inches) and Sturgis’ Rachael Banks in the triple jump (32 feet, 11.5 inches).