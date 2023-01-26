Cobbler boys’ first-half run stifles Spartans

Spearfish’s Seth Hamilton started strong with eight first-quarter points, but picked up a pair of early fouls and had to sit for most of the second Thursday at Naasz Gym.

Rapid City Central took full advantage of his absence. In the second period, the Cobblers held the Spartans without a field goal for over six minutes and mounted a 15-0 run to seize control of the game.

Spearfish pushed back late in the game and took possession with 28.9 seconds to play with an opportunity to tie, but a charge gave the ball back to Central.

The Cobblers handled their business at the free-throw line on the other end and secured a 59-54 home victory.

“I don't know how many stops in a row we got in the second,” Central coach T.J. Hay said. “Cameron Steidly hit that first 3 and we just went on a little run, because we were defending and not giving up offensive rebounds. I was really glad with the way they stepped up.”

Central shot 51.1% from the field on 24 of 47 shooting and knocked down 35.7% of its 3s on 5 of 14 attempts.

Spearfish shot 39.4% from the field on 19 of 48 shooting and knocked down seven 3s. The Spartans turned the ball over 20 times in the contest and finished with zero bench points.

Spearfish head coach Ben Shultz said having a few players in early foul trouble made it difficult to slow Central down in the second quarter.

“In those situations, we need our bench guys to step up, take care of the ball and execute our offense,” Schultz said. “During that time, it was tough for us to execute and we didn't get back on defense.”

Hamilton led all scorers with 21 points and made five 3s, while Antonio Serrano added 15 points for Spearfish.

The Spartans return to action Jan. 31 at Lead-Deadwood.

“In the locker room we just talked about having a bigger lock-in and better focus,” Schultz said. “At practice we have to transfer what we do onto the floor. In the first quarter I thought we came out with some good energy and started executing, but as we got into foul trouble our energy and focus dropped.”

Cooper Totten led the way for Central with 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting and Shun-Zi White Woman chimed in with 12 points.

Totten racked up eight points in the fourth quarter to help his team fend up a Spearfish comeback.

“Down the stretch we put (Cooper) at the five and had to bring (White Woman) out because it makes us a little better defensively,” Hay said. We just need to get Cooper in a little better shape…but he shot the ball really well and made good decisions.”

Central scored 20 points off the bench, with eight points from Steidly, six points from Tyson Waters, four points from Will Paepke and a pair from Carson Kurtenbach.

The increased production off the bench comes at an opportune time for the Cobblers as they hit the meat of their schedule.

“That's going to be beneficial to us down the stretch,” Hay said. “We have three games in a row and you can't play three games in a row with seven or eight guys. If we’ve got 11 guys that can contribute, that's just a huge bonus.”

Spearfish started strong and jumped out to a 12-4 lead with 4:36 left in the first. The Spartans maintained their momentum throughout the period and entered the first break with a 17-12 lead.

The teams traded buckets to start the second before Central mounted a 15-0 run in 4:52 to take a 29-18 advantage. The Spartans trimmed their deficit to 31-23 at halftime.

In the third, Spearfish surrendered a pair of Central baskets in the first minute to fall behind by 12, but the Spartans pushed back and mounted a 10-0 run, anchored by eight points from Hamilton, to cut their deficit to 35-33 with 4:51 left in the frame.

The Spartans went on a 5-0 to close the quarter and tie the game at 40-40 after three.

In the fourth, however, Central controlled the flow of the game and secured a five-point home victory.

Central returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Huron at Goodell Gym at South Dakota Mines’ King Center.