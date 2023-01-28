Cobbler boys run out of gas in loss to No. 3 Kernels

Rapid City Central hung tight with third-ranked Mitchell early in Saturday’s matchup at Naasz Gymnasium.

The two squads traded the lead seven times in the opening half before the Kernels took control in the third quarter.

Central turned it over 16 times and shot 36% from the field on 18 of 50 shooting.

Mitchell knocked down seven 3-pointers and shot 48.3% from the field to secure a 72-48 road victory.

“The biggest thing is that we just didn't take care of the ball,” Central coach T.J. Hay said. “It's kind of been our Achilles' heel this year…and it’s not from teams getting steals, it’s just us making bad decisions.”

Five Kernels (9-2) finished the afternoon in double figures. Gavin Sokup led all scorers with 16 points and Colton Smith chimed in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Steele Morgan racked up 11 points, while Aiden Myers and Dylan Soulek each managed 10 points.

Mitchell clamped down defensively in the third quarter and exploded on the other end, as it outscored Central 24-14 in the frame.

The Cobblers (6-7) managed five baskets in the period and only managed six points in the paint, despite a strong start inside.

“We missed some shots inside,” Hay said. “We actually had some good looks, when the game was still in reach, and just didn't knock them down.”

Shun-Zi White Woman and Jet Janvrin finished in double figures for Central with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Mitchell outrebounded Central 41-26 in the contest. The Kernels pulled down 10 offensive boards and the Cobblers only managed one.

Hay thought fatigue began to set in for his team in the second half after playing three games in three days.

“Three games in a row was a little tough,” Hay said. “But we did the same things wrong on Thursday night that we did today. It's good for them to have a little learning experience.”

Central started strong as the lead exchanged hands five times in the first period. Mitchell moved in front with 16 seconds left in the frame on a Charlie McCardle layup that gave the Kernels a 15-14 lead after one.

The Cobblers continued to battle in the second but never led. Mitchell rattled off a 9-0 run in the middle of the period to push its lead to nine and held a 33-24 advantage at halftime.

The Kernels continued to build in the third as the Cobblers’ energy waned. Mitchell closed the period on a 13-2 run in 2:56 and entered the final frame with a 57-38 lead after Smith knocked down an and-one layup to close the period.

Mitchell continued its momentum in the fourth and cruised to a 24-point road win.

Central returns to action Friday at Brandon Valley.

“Spirits aren't high but it's not like the ship is sunk,” Hay said. “We’ll go to battle and start getting better on Monday.”