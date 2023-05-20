Rapid City Central entered Saturday’s matchup with Sioux Falls Roosevelt looking to turn the tide.

The Cobblers made the most of their final game of the regular season and final home game, exploding offensively and playing a clean game in the field to earn a 12-2 mercy-rule victory at Parkview Softball Complex.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and gave the Cobblers a bode of confidence entering the postseason.

“It’s huge to go into the sweet 16 tournament on a high note,” head coach Zane Roduner siad. “The girls know that we can compete with anybody. As long as we play defense and put the ball in play offensively, we can put ourselves in a good position to be successful.”

Shantel Anderson looked sensational in the circle as she picked up the win. The senior limited the Rough Riders to two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings of work.

“My screwballs were really working for me, even though they weren’t calling most of them,” Anderson said. “But those were working best for me. It built my confidence up a lot and helped the rest of our team too.”

Anderson also added a spark at the plate as she went 2 for 3 with a double, a pair of runs and three RBIs.

Perhaps the biggest key to Anderson’s success was the fact Central finished the night without an error in the field. Roduner left the playing surface pleased with the way the Cobblers defense backed up solid pitching.

“She’s done everything we’ve asked of her in pretty much every outing,” Roduner said of his ace. “It was a great job of (Anderson) to stay consistent and it was nice to see that we backed her up the way we did, because it’s been a while since she’s had that.”

Keera Taylor led the way for Central at the plate. She finished the day 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, including a game-ending RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth to induce the mercy rule.

Taylor lingered on the dirt after her final home game as a Cobbler as tears rolled down her cheeks. She thought it was a fitting end to her playing days in Rapid City.

“That was exciting,” the senior said. “I was nervous all day that I wasn’t going to have a decent hit, so that was good. It was a bit of a shocker, that’s why I just fell. I was like ‘hey I’m done’.”

Roduner appreciated that Taylor served as the de facto hero in the lopsided victory, because of the contagious energy she brings to the dugout day in and day out.

“She is the team spirit animal,” Roduner said. “She has so much energy. Overall I’m extremely proud of all of the seniors and what they’ve done for this program in our first year. They’re great, great girls and I’m very, very happy and excited to see where they go in the future.”

Elle Carlson suffered the loss in 2 1/3 innings of work. The freshman allowed seven runs (all earned) on six hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Central started the game on a high note with two runs on one hit in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. The Cobblers struck first on a one-run single by Shyanne Dudley that scored Jess Chiolis, and doubled their advantage on a sacrifice fly to left field by Taylor that scored Anderson. Both runs crossed with two outs.

Roosevelt pushed back in the bottom of the second when Kaylie Drew led off with a double and scored on a single by Mackenzie Johnson to cut the Riders’ deficit to 2-1.

The Cobblers re-established control with three runs on four hits in the third. Anderson made it 4-1 with a two-run single and Raylee Jones extended the lead to 5-1 on a one-run single before she was retired at second to end the inning.

Jones finished the day 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Roosevelt added another run in the top of the third on an RBI-single by Madelyn Eggebraaten to make it 5-2.

Central added two more runs in the bottom-half on one hit to push its lead to 7-2.

Anderson kept the Riders at bay for the final two innings as she retired the last six Roosevelt hitters in order.

The Cobblers added two in the fourth and three in the fifth to cap the 10-run home victory.

Central returns to action Tuesday on the road in its SoDak 16 matchup with a to-be-determined opponent. The winner advances to the Class AA State Tournament.

“We just have to stay positive,” Roduner said. “We know we can play defense. We know we can hit. We know our pitchers are going to throw strikes. We’ve just got to make sure we go in there with the right mindset.”