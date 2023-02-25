The Butte Cobras secured an 8-0 win over the Badlands Sabres Saturday at the Butte Community Ice Center in Montana.

It marked the seventh straight loss for the Sabres (11-29-5).

The Cobras (24-19-2) outshot the Sabres 70-25 in the contest with three goals in the first period, two goals in the second and three more in the third period.

Nick Bradshaw recorded a hat trick for Butte with one goal in each period. Bradshaw scored at 5:09 in the first, 16:38 in the second on a power play and 18:42 in the third.

Caleb Cross earned the win between the pipes with 25 saves on 25 shots.

Hunter Oger suffered the loss in 20 minutes of action in the first. He recorded 117 saves on 20 shots. Brady Devries recorded 45 saves on 50 shots in 40 minutes of relief.

Badlands wraps up the regular season with back to back games against the Sheridan Hawks on March 3 and 4 at the M&M Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.