The Badlands Sabres scored three goals in the third period Friday and tied the Butte Cobras at 5-5 eight minutes into the final frame.

The Cobras responded though with two more goals in the third to secure a 7-5 home victory at the Butte Community Ice Center.

It marked the second straight loss for the Sabres (11-23-5).

Butte outshot Badlands 37-26 in the contest and neither team scored on a power play.

A.J. Petrotto led the way for the Sabres with a pair of goals, both in the third. Mason Witt, Keenan Howard and Dylan Woolstenhulme also registered goals for Badlands in the contest.

Luke Schleusner led the way for the Cobras with two goals and two assists.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss with 30 saves on 37 shots in a complete game between the pipes.

Caleb Cross earned the win with 21 saves on 26 shots in 60 minutes of action.

The Sabres return to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Cobras at the Butte Community Ice Center.