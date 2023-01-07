COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Alexander's late bucket snaps skid for SD Mines women

Megan Alexander gave the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team a one-point advantage over Wester Colorado with 31 seconds to play.

On the following possession, the Hardrockers forced a turnover and Piper Bauer extended the lead to two with a made free throw with six seconds to play.

Mines' defense stood strong on the final possession to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 54-52 road victory in Gunnison, Colorado.

Bauer led the Hardrockers (2-13 overall, 2-7 RMAC) with 14 points and Alexander totaled 12 points. Sydnee Durtsche also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Emmery Wagstaff led Western Colorado (4-9, 3-5 RMAC) with 20 points, while Hayley Valencia racked up 14 points.

Mines returns to action Jan. 13 as it hosts Westminster at the King Center in Rapid City.

Mountaineers men stun Hardrockers

Western Colorado's Kade Juelfs knocked down a jumper with just seven seconds to play to give his team the lead, and ultimately the win, against South Dakota Mines.

The Hardrockers called timeout and got Brevin Walter a look as the clock ticked down, but Walter couldn't get the shot off in time as the Mountaineers sealed an 81-79 home victory Saturday in Gunnison, Colorado.

Walter led all scorers with 30 points on 10 of 19 shooting. Red Cloud alum Alejandro Rama added 16 points for the Hardrockers (5-10, 4-5 RMAC).

Three Mountaineers (3-9, 1-7 RMAC) finished in double figures. Robel Desta led the way with 20 points, Juelfs added 17 points and Gino Corridori pitched in with 14 points.

Mines returns to action Jan. 13 against Westminster at the King Center.