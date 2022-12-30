COLLEGE ROUNDUP: BHSU men remain unbeaten with win over Adams St.

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team remained undefeated as it cruised to an 84-64 victory over Adams State University at Plachy Hall Friday night in Alamosa, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-13 lead to open the first half, but the Grizzlies battled back and cut the deficit to 19-16 with a little over 11 minutes remaining before the break.

BHSU went on a run and extended its early lead to 19 (50-31) at the half.

Both teams played an even second half as the Yellow Jackets earned their 12th consecutive victory.

Matthew Ragsdale led BHSU with 19 points, while Jaeton Hackley added 15. Joel Scott and Adam Moussa chipped in with 12 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets and Caelin Hearne finished with 10.

Scott led the team on the boards with 11.

Kolby Walker led the Grizzlies with 14 points and Isaiah Sampson finished with 13.

Black Hills State (12-0) will play at Fort Lewis College Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Skyhawks use big first half to defeat Hardrockers

Fort Lewis carried a 21-point lead into the second half as earned a 93-82 win over South Dakota Mines in Durango, Colorado on Friday.

The Skyhawks cruised into the break with a 45-24 lead and held on the rest of the way for the victory.

Obi Agbim led Fort Lewis with 21 points, Akuel Kot added 18 points and JaQuaylon finished with 15.

Keagan Smith and Brevin Walter paced the Hardrockers with 17 points apiece, Alejandro Rama tacked on 16 points and Kolten Mortensen finished with 11.

South Dakota Mines (4-9) will play at Adams State Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Fort Lewis holds off Hardrockers

Fort Lewis got out to an early lead and held on late as it scored a 77-67 victory over South Dakota Mines at Whalen Gymnasium in Durango, Colorado on Friday.

The Skyhawks led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 43-29 at the half.

The Hardrockers made up some ground with a 21-14 third quarter, but Fort Lewis regained the momentum and put the game away.

Lanae Billy paced the Skyhawks with 24 points, Avery Evans added 15 points and Kelsey Sorenson finished with 13.

Piper Bauer of Mines led all scorers with 28 points and Madelyn Heiser chipped in with 13 points.

The Hardrockers (1-12) will play at Adams State Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Adams State cruises past BHSU

Led by a balanced offense, Adams State cruised to an 82-52 victory over Black Hills State Friday afternoon in Alamosa, Colorado.

The Grizzlies led 16-13 at the end of the first and outscored the Yellow Jackets 46-25 over the next two quarters to put the game out of reach.

Harmanie Dominguez paced Adams State with 17 points, Kiiyani Anitielu added 15 points, Angelline Nageak had 14 points and Nyeniea John finished with 10.

Megan Engesser led BHSU with 18 points.

The Yellow Jackets (9-3) will travel to Fort Lewis Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. contest with the Skyhawks.