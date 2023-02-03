The No. 3 ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball team shot over 50% from the floor and hit double-digit 3-pointers to take care of No. 13 Colorado Mines, 85-66, and complete a two-game series sweep Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Joel Scott led all scorers with 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting for the Yellow Jackets (19-1, 13-1 RMAC) and finished one rebound shy of a double-double, while Matthew Ragsdale earned 19 points and Adam Moussa followed with 18. BHSU shot 51.7%, went 10 of 23 from 3-point range and converted 15 of 21 free-throw attempts.

Adam Thistlewood and Kai Barr ended with 11 points apiece for the Orediggers (19-3, 13-3 RMAC), who shot 41.9%, went 2 of 15 from the perimeter and connected on 12 of 18 free throws.

MSU DENVER 75, SD MINES 63: The Hardrockers surrendered a 10-point first-half lead and were outscored 27-12 in the final 13 1/2 minutes of regulation in a loss to the Roadrunners, dropping their fifth straight.

Brevin Walter led SD Mines (6-15, 5-10 RMAC) with 22 points on 10 of 18 shooting, while Kolton Frugoli chipped in 12 points. The Hardrockers shot 42.6%, went 7 of 27 from 3-point range and converted 4 of 5 free throws.

Tyrei Randall tallied 15 points, Caleb McGill added 14 and Quave Propst-Allison chipped in 12 for MSU Denver (9-12, 6-9 RMAC), which shot 52.1%.

Women's Basketball

COLORADO MINES 72, BLACK HILLS STATE 58: The No. 18 Orediggers outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-6 in the second quarter en route to a 14-point victory Friday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Haylee Weathersby scored a team-high 16 points off the bench for BHSU (16-4, 11-3 RMAC), on 6 of 9 shooting in 19 minutes, while Danica Kocer tallied 11 points. The Yellow Jackets shot 39.6% from the floor, went 1 for 12 from 3-point range and converted 19 of 26 free throws.

Megan Van de Graaf poured in a game-high 25 points for Colorado Mines (18-3, 14-2), and Ashley Steffeck added 22.

MSU DENVER 72, SD MINES 58: The Roadrunners outscored the Hardrockers 20-9 in the second quarter and went on to hand the Hardrockers their fifth straight loss Friday at the King Center in Rapid City.

Bailey Johnson scored 12 points for SD Mines (3-18, 3-12 RMAC), while Sydnee Durtsche chipped in 11. The Hardrockers shot 33.3%, went 7 for 20 from beyond the arc and converted 19 of 22 free throws.

Kendra Parra paced MSU Denver with 21 points, Tosjanae Bonds added 13 and Jaiden Galloway chipped in 10.