The Black Hills State women's basketball team earned a 76-61 victory over Fort Lewis on Monday at Whalen Gymnasium in Fort Lewis, Colorado.

The rare Monday game served as a makeup contest from the originally scheduled Dec. 31 matchup, which was postponed due to weather in the Centennial State. The Yellow Jackets (18-6, 13-5 RMAC), who will return home to face the Skyhawks (9-15, 6-12 RMAC) again on Friday, also finished off a stretch of three games in four days. They went 2-1.

Danica Kocer led BHSU with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting and hit a trio of 3-pointers, while Haylee Weathersby scored 15 points off the bench and Niki Van Wyk added 10 points. The Yellow Jackets shot 47.2% from the floor, went 8 of 22 from 3-point range and knocked down 18 of 24 free-throw attempts.

Lanae Billy paced the Fort Lewis with a game-high 25 points on 9 of 10 shooting, recording the only double-double scoring total for her squad. The Skyhawks shot 50%, went 10 of 21 from beyond the arc and converted 11 of 16 free throws.

FORT LEWIS 88, BLACK HILLS STATE 78: Joel Scott surpassed the Yellow Jackets program record for career points, but his 26-point effort wasn't enough as BHSU picked up just its second loss of the season, running into a hot-shooting Skyhawks team in Durango, Colorado.

Scott went 11 of 21 from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds to record a double-double, while Adam Moussa scored 19 points and Caelin Hearne chipped in 12 points off the bench for the No. 3 Yellow Jackets (22-2, 16-2 RMAC).

BHSU, which finished off a stretch of three games in four days and will meet Fort Lewis again on Friday in Spearfish, shot 48.5%, went 9 of 27 from distance and 3 for 8 at the free-throw line.

Akuel paced the No. 12 Skyhawks (22-2, 16-2 RMAC) with 21 points, Dunnell Stafford scored 17 points, JaQuaylon Mays and Brenden Boatwright each tallied 12 points and Obi Agbim added 10.

Fort Lewis shot 52.5%, went 7 of 17 from the perimeter and 17 of 23 at the charity stripe.