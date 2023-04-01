Black Hills State men's basketball player Joel Scott was named a finalist for the 2023 Bevo Francis Award on Saturday evening for the second-straight year.

The Bevo Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball among NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.

Scott already hauled earned NABC All-America, NABC All-Region First Team, D2CCA All-Region First Team and RMAC Player of the Year honors for the second-straight season. This year's effort also earned him the 2023 D2CCA National Player of the Year Award.

Scott finished the season as the nation's second-leading scorer with a BHSU single-season record, 805 points, while his 23.0 points per game was eighth in the nation.

His 16 double-doubles led the nation, and his 337 rebounds ranked him second nationally. In the national rankings, Scott finished top-5 in six different categories, and top-15 in 11 different categories.

Among RMAC ranks, he led the conference in eight different statistical categories, and top-5 in 13 categories.

Now currently with 2,457 career total points, Scott recently cemented himself as the BHSU men's basketball all-time leading scorer and is also the third Yellow Jacket to join the 2,000-point club.

On Monday, April 3, the winner of the 2023 Bevo Francis Award will be crowned at halftime of the NCAA DI National Championship game.

Skyhawks sweep Yellow Jackets in softball doubleheader

Fort Lewis defeated Black Hills State 6-3 and 9-1 in back-to-back games Saturday in Durango, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets (4-22, 4-22 RMAC) managed 12 hits across the two games.

In Game 1, BHSU led 2-0 through four innings before Fort Lewis cut its deficit in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh on a one-run single by Tyler Whitlock.

The Skyhawks pushed back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.

Fort Lewis put the game away in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run walkoff home run by Alex Tenorio to secure a three-run home victory.

In Game 2, the Skyhawks stormed out to a 4-0 victory and cruised to a 9-1 run-rule victory in five innings.

The Yellow Jackets continue the road trip with two more games against Fort Lewis at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m Sunday in Durango.