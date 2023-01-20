COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Big second half powers BHSU men to win over NM Highlands

The Black Hills State men's basketball team used a strong second half performance to pull away from New Mexico Highlands Friday evening in Las Vegas, New Mexico, scoring a 82-57 victory.

Leading 35-31 at the half, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Cowboys 47-26 in the second half. BHSU connected on nearly 60% of its second half field goals, while holding NMHU to just seven buckets and 21% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets held an almost 2-to-1 rebound advantage, out-rebounding the Cowboys 44-24 on the night.

Joel Scott led the way for BHSU with 23 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes. Matthew Ragsdale added 19 points and six assists, and P.J. Hayes chipped in with 13 points and seven boards.

Dante Moses paced the Cowboys with 20, and was the only NMHU player to crack double digits.

The Yellow Jackets (15-1, 9-1 RMAC) travel to Pueblo, Colorado to take on CSU Pueblo Saturday at 7:30 pm, and will host South Dakota Mines on Tuesday.

Strong defense leads to fourth straight victory for BHSU women

Balanced scoring and suffocating defense led the Yellow Jackets to a 62-43 road win over the New Mexico Highland Cowboys Friday night in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

After a tight first quarter in which BHSU led 16-14, the Yellow Jackets pulled away for the 19-point victory.

Five BHSU players scored nine or more points, led by Danica Kocer with 18, including 4 for 8 from beyond the three-point arc. Megan Engesser tallied 11 points, followed by Ellie Moore and Summer Fox with 10 points apiece. Niki Van Wyk added nine.

The Cowboys were led by Parker Kendall with 15 points and Juliana Aragon with 13.

The Yellow Jackets (13-3, 8-1 RMAC) stay on the road to face the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by a home contest with the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers on Tuesday.

Poor shooting sinks Hardrockers against CSU Pueblo

The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor shooting performance as the host Thunderwolves defeated the Hardrockers 67-54 Friday night in Pueblo.

The Hardrockers scored just 22 first half points and connected on only 16 of 44 shots for the game. CSU Pueblo shot 50% from the field.

Alejandro Rama led South Dakota Mines with 17 points, followed by Brevin Walter with 12 points (10 for 11 FT) and Keagan Smith with 10.

Isaiah Thompson paced the Thunderwolves with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lian Ramiro added 18 points and Meekness Payne finished with 12.

The Hardrockers (6-12, 5-7 RMAC) take on the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Thunderwolves use big first quarter to defeat Hardrockers Women

When CSU Pueblo visited South Dakota Mines in December, the Thunderwolves escaped with a two-point, double-overtime victory.

Friday, the Thunderwolves jumped out to a big first-quarter lead en route to a 92-73 RMAC victory at Massari Arena in Pueblo.

CSU Pueblo raced out to a 31-14 lead after one quarter on the strength of 75% shooting. The Hardrockers cut the lead to 11 at halftime, outscoring the Thunderwolves 23-17 in the second quarter, but could get no closer. CSU Pueblo held a 44-36 advantage in the second half.

South Dakota Mines (3-15, 3-9 RAMC) will travel to Spearfish to take on Black Hills State Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Thunderwolves were led by Landri Hudson, who missed only one shot on the night (7 for 8 FG, 2 for 2 3FG, 3 for 3 FT), with 19 points. Charisse Fairley and Morgan Dial each added 15. CSU Pueblo turned 22 Hardrocker turnovers into 31 points.

Sydnee Durtsche led South Dakota Mines with 16 points, eight boards and five assists. Piper Bauer and Megan Alexander added 14 apiece, and Madelyn Heiser chipped in 11.