Matthew Ragsdale missed an open go-ahead 3-point attempt in the waning seconds as the Chadron State men's basketball team pulled off a 88-86 shocker over No. 8 Black Hills State on Thursday at Chicoine Events Center in Chadron, Nebraska.

BHSU's remaining chances to host the semifinals and championship of the RMAC Tournament were doused with the loss.

Joel Scott finished with 29 points on 11 of 16 shooting in 38 minutes for the Yellow Jackets (24-4, 18-4 RMAC), while Matthew Ragsdale tallied 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Adam Moussa added 16 points.

BHSU, which played its seventh game over the past 13 days, shot 51.5%, went 7 of 27 from 3-point range and converted 9 of 11 free-throw attempts.

Josh Robinson paced the Eagles (19-9, 16-6 RMAC) with 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting in 39 minutes, while Isaiah Wyatt and Porter Anderson poured in 19 points each, Bryce Latimer added 12 points and Marcus Jefferson chipped in 11 points.

Chadron St. shot 53.7%, went 5 of 10 from the perimeter and and converted 25 of 29 free-throw attempts.

Women's Basketball

BLACK HILLS STATE 60, CHADRON STATE 49: The Yellow Jackets outscored the Eagles 18-7 in the third quarter and grabbed their fifth straight win to close out the regular season at Chicoine Events Center in Chadron, Nebraska.

Niki Van Wyk and Danica Kocer tallied a game-high 11 points apiece for BHSU (22-6, 17-5 RMAC), while Van Wyk pulled down seven rebounds and Kocer dished out four assists.

The Yellow Jackets shot 36.7% from the floor, went 6 of 19 from 3-point range and knocked down 10 of 13 free-throw attempts. They picked up 16 points off turnovers.

Riley Aiono and Ashayla Powers notched nine points apiece for Chadron State (4-24, 4-18 RMAC), while Samiyah Worrell grabbed 10 rebounds along with eight points.

The Eagles shot 33.3%, went 3 of 20 from beyond the arc and sank 6 of 11 free throws. They tallied 10 points off turnovers.

Black Hills State will host its first-round opponent in the RMAC Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.