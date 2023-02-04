The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team surrendered a 14-point, first-half deficit and fell 98-92 to No. 13 Colorado Mines on Saturday at the King Center in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers (6-16, 5-11 RMAC) built a 36-22 lead with 8:57 to play in the first half before the Orediggers (20-3, 14-3 RMAC) came back and led by as much as nine. SD Mines made a late push and got within one possession, 95-92 with 10 seconds left, but Colorado Mines went 2 for 3 at the free-throw line to seal the win.

Alejandro Rama poured in a game-high 34 points on 14 of 20 shooting and hit six 3-pointers for SD Mines, while Kolton Frugoli scored 19 points and Brevin Walter added 18. The Hardrockers shot 58.3%, went 15 of 26 from 3-point range and converted 7 of 8 free-throw attempts.

Brendan Sullivan paced Colorado Mines with 28 points, Adam Thistlewood score 22 and Ben Boone added 21.

BLACK HILLS STATE 89, MSU DENVER 57: The No. 3 Yellow Jackets overcame a four-point, halftime deficit and outscored the Roadrunners 61-25 in the second half to earn their seventh straight win at the Donald E. Young in Spearfish.

Joel Scott scored a game-high 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double for BHSU (20-1, 14-1 RMAC), while Matthew Ragsdale tallied 18 points and went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets shot 55.9%, went 15 of 23 from the perimeter and converted all eight of their free-throw attempts.

Quave Propst-Allison paced MSU Denver (9-13, 6-10 RMAC) with 15 points and Brayden Maldonado chipped in 11 points.

Women's Basketball

COLORADO MINES 84, SD MINES 68: The No. 18 Orediggers (19-3, 15-2 RMAC) handed the Hardrockers (3-19, 3-13 RMAC) their sixth straight loss Saturday at the King Center.

Statistics were not made available.

MSU DENVER 62, BLACK HILLS STATE 52: The Yellow Jackets dropped their second straight game for the first time this season in a 10-point loss to the Roadrunners.

Niki Van Wyk scored a game-high 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting for BHSU (16-5, 11-4 RMAC) and Ellie Moore added 13 points. The Yellow Jackets shot 38.8%, went 4 of 18 from beyond the arc and converted 10 of 12 free-throw attempts.

Kendra Parra paced MSU Denver (12-10, 10-6 RMAC) with 18 points, while Tosjanae Bonds added 11 points and Mikylah Espinosa chipped in 10.