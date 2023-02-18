The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team racked up 30 points in the first quarter to set the tone against Fort Lewis Saturday at the King Center.

The Hardrockers capitalized on the strong start and cruised to a 93-73 victory.

The win snapped an nine-game losing skid for Mines (4-22, 4-16 RMAC) in the squad's final home game.

The Hardrockers knocked down a whopping 14 of 24 attempts from 3-point range to shoot 58.3% from beyond the arc in the contest.

The Skyhawks (9-17, 6-14 RMAC) shot 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3.

Rapid City Central alumna Bailey Johnson paced the squad on her senior day with 22 points. Madelyn Heiser and Piper Bauer added 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Mines returns to action Wednesday against Chadron State in Chadron, Nebraska.

BLACK HILLS STATE 67, ADAMS STATE 60: The Yellow Jacket women held on against the Grizzlies to secure a firm grasp on third place in the RMAC standings and pick up their third straight win.

BHSU (20-6, 15-5 RMAC) finished the afternoon 43.4% from the field on 23 of 53 shooting and knocked down 7 of 21 3-pointers to finish at 33.3% from deep.

Niki Van Wyk continued her hot streak and paced the Yellow Jackets with 21 points as she knocked down five 3s. Ellie Moore added 12 points.

BHSU returns to action Wednesday at Colorado Christian.

Men's Basketball

NO. 2 BLACK HILLS STATE 97, ADAMS STATE 78: The Yellow Jackets surged back into the win column thanks to a 52-point first half.

BHSU (23-3, 17-3 RMAC) shot 47.9% from the field on 35 of 73 shooting and 42.4% from 3 on 14 of 33 shooting.

Adams State (5-21, 3-17 RMAC) shot 42% from the field and 21.4% from 3.

Joel Scott led the way for the Jackets with 30 points and nine rebounds, while P.J. Hayes added 20 points. Caelin Hearne and Matthew Ragsdale added 12 and 11 points, respectivley.

BHSU returns to action Wednesday at Colorado Christian.

NO. 9 FORT LEWIS 80, SD MINES 69: The Skyhawks earned an 11-point victory Saturday at the King Center.

The loss dropped Mines (8-17, 8-12 RMAC) into a four-way tie for seventh place in the RMAC as it vies with UC Colorado Springs, Regis and New Mexico Highlands for the last two spots in the conference tournament.

Fort Lewis improved to 24-2 overall (18-2 RMAC) with its ninth straight victory as it tightened its grip on first place in the conference.

Red Cloud alumnus Alejandro Rama led the Hardrockers with 23 points on 6 of 12 shooting with four made 3s. Keagen Smith and Brevin Walter also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Mines returns to action Wednesday at Chadron State.