COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Joel Scott moves closer to BHSU scoring record in win over CSU Pueblo

  • Updated
112422-BHSUmen01.JPG (copy)

Black Hills State University's Joel Scott (1) puts down a dunk over top of Montana State University Billings' Emmanuel Ajanaku (32) during a game on Nov. 23 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Joel Scott recorded his ninth double-double of the season Saturday as fifth-ranked Black Hills State outlasted CSU Pueblo 75-57 at Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado.

Scott led all scorers with 29 points and moved up to second all-time in career points at BHSU. Scott passed Cain Atkinson and now has 2,034 points, 146 points away from Kim Templeton's (1972-76) program record.

The Yellow Jackets (16-1, 10-1 RMAC) clung to a three-point lead at halftime before they outscored the Thunderwolves 57-32 in the second half to pick up a lopsided road win.

BHSU finished 48.3% from the field on 25 of 58 shooting and knocked down 36% of its 3-pointers on 9 of 25 shooting. BHSU outrebounded its opponent 40-33.

P.J. Hayes and Matthew Ragsdale also finished in double figures for the Jackets with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

CSU Pueblo (10-9, 6-7 RMAC) shot 34.7% from the field on 20 of 58 shooting and went 5 of 22 from 3 at a rate 22.7%. Lian Ramiro led the Thunderwolves with 22 points and Isaiah Thompson added 12 points.

The Yellow Jackets return to action in the BasketBrawl on Tuesday against South Dakota Mines at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

BHSU women overcome third-quarter struggles

The Black Hills State women held an eight-point halftime lead before CSU Pueblo stormed back in the third quarter Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The Thunderwolves outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-7 in the third to cut their deficit to 41-40 entering the final period of play.

BHSU stood strong in the final 10 minutes to secure a 56-49 road victory, its fifth straight win.

Danica Kocer led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and five rebounds. The senior knocked down 4 of 5 3-pointers. Ellie More added 13 points and five boards.

BHSU returns to action Tuesday in the BasketBrawl against South Dakota Mines at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

