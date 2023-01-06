COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Late run pushes BHSU men past Colorado Mesa

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 78-73 victory over Western Colorado on Friday at Paul Wright Gymnasium in Gunnison, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets and Mountaineers battled for a majority of the first half, before taking a 42-33 lead into the half.

WCU battled back and regained the advantage at 50-49, but Jaeton Hackley made a 3-point shot less than a minute later to give BHSU a 52-50 lead.

From there, both teams went on runs of their own, before the Yellow Jackets pulled away to seal the victory.

Joel Scott led BHSU with 22 points and 14 rebounds, Matthew Ragsdale added 18 points, Ryker Cisarik tacked on 15 points and Adam Moussa finished with 10.

Jaelan McCloud paced the Mountaineers with 19 points, Robel Desta added 18 points and Grant Wilkinson finished with 12.

Black Hills State (13-0 overall, 7-0 RMAC) will return home to host Colorado Mesa University Saturday at 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

BHSU women hold off Mountaineers

The Black Hills State women’s basketball team held off a late run as it picked up a 55-52 victory over Western Colorado University at Paul Wright Gymnasium in Gunnison, Colorado. The Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead and eventually extended it to 16-5 heading into the second quarter.

WCU gained some ground in the second quarter and trailed 25-16 at the half, before cutting the deficit to 40-39 heading into the fourth.

BHSU extended its lead to eight points (49-41) early in the fourth and a pair of late Megan Engesser free throws put the game away.

Ellie Moore led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, while Niki Van Wyk chipped in with 13.

Emmery Wagstaff paced the Mountaineers with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Hayley Valencia finished with 12 points.

Black Hills State (10-3 overall, 5-2 RMAC) will host Colorado Mesa Saturday at 5 p.m.